Beijing Olympics: Team Jamaica Places Last in 4-Man Bobsled Event

Shanwayne Stephens, Ashley Watson, Rolando Reid and Matthew Wekpe of Team Jamaica

Julian Finney/Getty

Team Jamaica failed to advance to the third and fourth heats of the men's four-man bobsled event after coming in last place during Friday's first and second heats.

The team had an overall time that was 5.19 seconds slower than one of the three teams representing Germany, who set the fastest pace at 1:57.

Although they will not advance to the finals, Team Jamaica made a triumphant return to the Olympic stage after qualifying for their first four-man bobsled event in 24 years.

Team USA, who has two sleds competing in the four-man event, saw pilot Hunter Church's sled nabbing the 13th place spot, while pilot Frank Del Duca's sled shared the 14th place slot with Team France.

Team USA has made headlines this week after it became more widely known that they shot a nearly-nude calendar last fall to help with funds for this Games.

"The Bob-Spread" calendar features 13 bobsleigh athletes, including Blaine McConnell, who shows off his physique in bikini briefs, and Manteo Mitchell, a former Olympic sprinter, who poses naked in the track starting position.

Jamaica's bobsled team have become unlikely heroes, thanks in part to the 1993 hit movie Cool Runnings. Their four-man team was the first from the country to qualify for a Winter Games in over 20 years.

The country qualified to compete in three bobsled events at the 2022 Games: the four-man, two-man and women's monobob. Jamaica had not participated in the four-man event since the 1998 Games in Japan, and has sporadically had teams in the other competitions.

