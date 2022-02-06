Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing officially en route to Beijing

Keegan Messing has passed his fourth and final COVID-19 test and will reportedly arrive in Beijing just in time to compete. (Getty)

Canadian figure skating fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Keegan Messing is reportedly on his way to Beijing.

CBC's Devin Heroux is reporting that Messing has passed his fourth and final test PCR test in Montreal, and will now make the trip across the pond to represent Canada in his second Olympic Games.

Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing has passed his fourth test in Montreal and is en route to Beijing.



He arrives tomorrow morning, in time for the men's program. @CBCOlympics @CBCAlerts — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 6, 2022

Messing had to pass three tests during his isolation period in Vancouver before even being allowed to make the trip to Montreal — one of the four international hubs Olympic athletes were required to travel through for these Games. He has now passed his last test in Montreal and will arrive in Beijing in time for the men's individual competition which is set to begin on Feb. 8.

Unfortunately for Team Canada, Messing's positive test forced him to miss the team event where the Great White North was looking to defend their gold medal from PyeongChang.

Roman Sadovsky had to skate in Messing's place, where he finished 8th with a score of 71.06.

Even without Messing, Canada still did enough to punch their ticket to the team event final. With only the top five making the team final, Canada finished fourth and currently sits five points behind third-placed Japan. Sadovsky will once again be asked to represent Canada in the men's free portion, as despite passing all protocols, Messing will not land in time to skate in the team event.

Messing, 30, is expected to arrive at the Games early on Feb 7, which gives him one day to prepare for the men's individual competition.

Thankfully, Messing won't be coming in completely unprepared as he was able to arrange some private ice time during his quarantine period in Vancouver.

The Girdwood, Alaska native who competes for Canada after receiving citizenship from his mother who was born in Edmonton, finished 12th in his first Olympics in 2018. At the 2021 World Championships, he managed a sixth-place finish.

Messing punched his ticket to this year's Olympics by winning his first national figure skating title this January.

