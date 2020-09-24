Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV) Selects Cerence for an Intelligent Voice Assistant in ARCFOX’s First Electric SUV: αT

Automaker deploys Cerence Drive’s voice-powered AI to deliver superior experience to electric SUV drivers in China

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that the Company has created an intelligent, personalized voice assistant experience with speech-enabled applications for BJEV ARCFOX line’s first electric SUV: αT. The vehicle’s infotainment experience is powered by the Cerence Drive portfolio.



“In our highly anticipated ARCFOX αT, we’re harnessing the power of Cerence’s voice expertise to enhance drivers’ experience with us,” said BJEV. “Cerence delivered us a first-of-its-kind, multimodal, emotional interaction with voice, touch, gesture, and innovative AI, enabling an incredible user experience that seamlessly integrates with our IMC platform.”

Through Cerence Drive's hybrid architecture, ARCFOX’s αT’s voice assistant integrates embedded and cloud-based technologies, including speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU), text to speech (TTS), and speech signal enhancement (SSE). The cloud can recognize 18 categories of content and 350+ skills to fully meet the needs of ARCFOX drivers for infotainment, smart navigation, and vehicle information.

Furthermore, Cerence’s voice biometric technology allows for the personalization of the in-car experience and settings when there are multiple users in the car. Through the voice assistant’s unique multi-zone signal processing technology, it not only hears the speaker, but knows where he or she is seated. Additionally, the human-like TTS makes users feel like they are having a natural conversation with a friend versus a machine.

“We’re fortunate to have developed a close relationship with BJEV – our first Cerence ARK customer in China starting in 2018 – as the company aims to deliver a seamless voice experience in its electric vehicles to meet the growing demand in the Chinese market,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Cerence. “As such, it’s an honor to power innovative voice technology in ARCFOX’s highly anticipated electric SUV.”

