This Beige-Toned Nike Air Max 97 Comes With Hidden Swooshes

Nike continues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97 with a brand new colorway dubbed "Burlap."

The upcoming iteration arrives in a two-toned design. The upper is dressed in beige, while the canvas tongue is covered in white. Elsewhere, the lacing system features thick sail rope laces along with beige overlays. A unique design element of this sneaker is its barely-there branding on the lateral, medial, tongue badge and rear pull. The translucent Air unit and white outsole round off the footwear style.

Priced at $170 USD, the Air Max 97 "Burlap" will be available soon on Nike's website.

