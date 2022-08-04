Beiersdorf posts 10.5% organic sales growth in H1, affirms outlook

Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Nivea owner Beiersdorf posted 10.5% organic sales growth in the first half of the year, it said on Thursday, affirming its guidance for the full year.

First-half sales grew to 4.48 billion euros ($4.55 billion)from 3.87 billion in the year-earlier period, with an adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) of 710 million euros, up from 595 million a year earlier.

The group said in June that it expects its 2022 revenue to reach the upper end of its forecast for a medium single-digit percentage increase. It also announced new mid-term goals including above-market growth as it has benefited from strong sunscreen and face care demand.

($1 = 0.9836 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Rachel More)

