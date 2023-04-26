Beiersdorf confirms 12.2% sales hike in Q1

Nivea bottles are seen on a production line at the plant of German personal care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg

(Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf confirmed on Wednesday that its sales were up 12.2% year-on-year in the first quarter, with the hike driven by its consumer business unit.

The group's organic sales reached 2.48 billion euros ($2.72 billion) in the quarter.

Beiersdorf's luxury brand La Prairie was the only outlier, recording a 12% fall in sales year-on-year, with the firm citing challenging market conditions in China caused by the changes in COVID-19 policies.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk)