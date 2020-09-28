Beierlorzer left 'disappointed' as struggling Mainz sack coach

Mainz have announced the departure of head coach Achim Beierlorzer following back-to-back losses at the start of the new Bundesliga season.

After a 3-1 defeat at RB Leipzig in their opener, Mainz were beaten 4-1 at home by newly promoted Stuttgart on Saturday.

Beierlorzer made sure the club retained their top-flight status in the previous campaign, having taken over in November 2019 shortly after losing his job at Cologne.

However, following talks involving sports director Rouven Schroder and chairman Stefan Hofmann on Sunday, Mainz have decided to make a change.

"I am disappointed with the club's decision. Nonetheless, I wish Mainz and the team all the best for the future," Beierlorzer said.

Assistant coach Jan-Moritz Lichte takes charge on a temporary basis; his first game in charge will be against Union Berlin on Friday.

"Jan-Moritz Lichte has the technical expertise, more than 10 years of experience as a coach and of course knows our team inside out," Schroder said.

"We therefore trust him to lead our team into the rest of the season. The new role also gives Jan-Moritz Lichte the opportunity to implement his ideas for our football and to develop and profile himself as a leader.

"We will include his development in our decision on the future filling of the coaching position and give him and us the necessary time for this."