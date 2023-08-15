Behr's 2024 Color of the Year Is a Dramatic yet Soothing Neutral

Hint: the shade is named after a common spice.

The wait is over. You can now say hello to Behr’s 2024 Color of the Year, Cracked Pepper. A soft black, this shade can easily transform and elevate any space—whether you use it as an accent to a door or kitchen cabinets, or go all-out and paint an entire room in this timeless hue. And it’s not only a versatile paint color for interior spaces; it can add sophistication and drama to the outside of your home, as well—whether it’s used for gutters or the entirety of your exterior.

“As we look into 2024, creating a sense of comfort and belonging will continue to drive design decisions—but now, as life returns to its more familiar rhythms, it’s time to allow our senses to come alive,” says Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Color and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company, in a press release. “From heightening the aromas of a dining room to feeling the softness of a living area, Cracked Pepper enhances the natural expression in any space.”

While the deep shade may seem rather bold, it functions as a neutral. It can look stunning in pretty much any style of home, from traditional to retro to modern, and it pairs seamlessly with decor and hardware in a variety of shades, finishes, and textures. Plus, in a survey conducted by Behr, three-quarters (74%) of Americans would consider painting an area or room a dark color. “We recognize the growing desire for using darker colors throughout spaces,” says Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company. “Adding a soft black like Cracked Pepper evokes a sense of confidence and individuality that we want all of our customers to feel after completing a project.”

Interested in trying Cracked Pepper out yourself? Check out some of our favorite ways to incorporate this timeless neutral into just about any space in your home.

Spice Up a Dull Office

Cracked Pepper gives an office a calming, serene vibe, the perfect place to get work done without feeling anxious or stressed. We love the continuity used here by wrapping the entire room, including the built-ins, in the same shade.

Create Contrast in the Kitchen

We’re big advocates when it comes to choosing a bold paint color for your kitchen island and/or cabinets, and Cracked Pepper also happens to pair perfectly with a dark stone, as seen here.

Add Drama to the Dining Room

When paired with natural materials and other neutrals, Cracked Pepper really stands out while effortlessly elevating your dining area. We love the juxtaposition of this fresh, warm white next to the deeper, more dramatic soft black.

Paint an Accent Wall in the Bedroom

When used as a feature wall in a bedroom, Cracked Pepper is soothing—perfect for a little R&R.

