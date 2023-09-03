Behold: the Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Relationship Timeline You Didn't Know You Needed

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Seth Rogen may be known for his hilarious personality and the super funny characters he plays on screen, but his real life is more like a romance, which is evident from his almost 20-year relationship with his wife Lauren Miller Rogen. The couple met back in 2004, becoming Mr. and Mrs. in 2011.

They have a super cute love story, so ahead is a complete timeline of Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen's relationship.

May 2004

Seth and Lauren met at a birthday party in 2004. Seth later told Haute Living, "I worked on [Da Ali G Show], and [my friend] was dating her friend," Seth said. "He said that the girl he was dating had a friend, and that we might like each other, so we went to a birthday party and met."

They had their first unofficial date eating grilled cheeses together. So cute! 🥹

Later in 2004

Seth and Lauren's *official* first date, on the other hand, isn't necessarily the sweetest story.

"The night of our first date, we went and played mini-golf and then got in a major car accident on a freeway," Lauren said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "A 16-year-old had stolen his dad's car and hit us. He drove off and we spun across three lanes of traffic. [Seth] totaled his car, my roommate had to come drive him home, and that was our first date."

At least it was an unforgettable night? 😅

2005

Seth and Lauren took a major step in the relationship, moving in together in 2005. "We moved in together after a year, basically," Seth wrote in a 2014 story for Glamour.

October 2010

In October 2010, Seth popped the question to Lauren! While she was in her underwear....



"She was in our closet, changing, and she was literally only in her underpants," he told Conan O'Brien in 2010. "I had already kind of started [to propose]. I didn't picture it like this, and I know she didn't picture it like this."

He went into more detail with Glamour, writing, "I had more elaborate plans, but once I got the ring, I felt like I had a nuke hidden in my garage, and I had to unload it. She was not entirely clothed at the time. I got down on one knee, and she said yes, and then we ate buffalo wings and watched Top Chef."I mean honestly, sounds like a fun night.

October 2, 2011

Seth and Lauren tied the knot on October 2, 2011 with close friends and family there to celebrate their wedding.

December 2011

In December 2011, Seth said he and Lauren didn't have plans to have kids.

"We have a dog. That's good for now," he said. "Life is good. I'm pretty happy right now. Married life is exactly like non-married life, except you're not constantly having the feeling that you're disappointing your significant other by not marrying them."

2012

In 2012, Seth and Lauren started Hilarity for Charity, an Alzheimer's organization. The couple started the charity for Lauren's mother, who had early-onset Alzheimer's.



"[Lauren] experienced Alzheimer's with her grandparents; she could see the signs," Seth said in Glamour. "She cried about it a lot because she knew."

"Just sitting there, watching it happen, was emotionally brutal. So we started Hilarity for Charity to raise money for research and awareness," he continued.

He also spoke with People in 2014 about Hilarity for Charity, saying, "We quickly realized there was nothing to help the situation, so out of a sense of desperation and wanting to feel like we were doing something for the cause, we, along with some friends, started Hilarity for Charity in the form of a comedy variety show. We started the charity because there was really nothing else we could do."

August 2012

When speaking with IndieWire about her film For a Good Time, Call..., Lauren talked about Seth's career.

"I've been fortunate for the last seven years to watch someone's career go from essentially not very much to where Seth is today. Because we have so much in common, I feel like I've gotten a front row seat to how a lot of this has happened. It's been great for me as inspiration," she said. "I don't know anyone who works harder than my husband … That was incredible for me to learn from. Certainly watching him, it was like, well, he's doing it, I'm going to do it too then! It's been fun. I feel lucky that I have someone that I live with who inspires me and pushes me."

February 2016

In February 2016, Lauren and Seth received the Unite2gether Award at Varitey's Unite4: Humanity ceremony for their work with Hilarity for Charity.

"We can be true to our own passions and our own instincts of how to express ourselves and still help people and spread awareness and make people feel less alone," Seth said in his acceptance speech. "That has actually been a very nice realization because I never had anything I could talk honestly about that helped people before"

Early 2018

In 2018, Lauren gave Seth a role in her Netflix film Like Father, but Seth admitted it wasn't easy to land the part despite literally being married to the writer/director. Apparently, it took some convincing.

"You would think it would be easy for me to get cast in the film because of that—it wasn't," Seth said on The Tonight Show. "The role was for, like, a Canadian man in his mid-30s and I read the script and I was like, 'Perfect.' And then my wife is like, 'So I'm starting auditions next week.' And then she would just keep showing me these auditions of all these guys. She's like, 'This guy is handsome, what do you think of this guy?'"

Seth recalled that when he first told Lauren he was interested in a part in her movie, she was hesitant. "She was like, 'I don't know… The character isn't like you," he said. "I eventually talked her into letting me do it."

August 13, 2018

Despite saying he and Lauren didn't want any children back in 2011, Seth admitted that their feelings may have changed and they were now "open" to the idea.

"We are open to it. It's an active conversation. It's something we talk about," he said on the Armchair Expert podcast. "I honestly think I would be good at it."

"I have much stupider friends who are good parents," he added.

August 2019

Seth and Lauren spoke on KTLA 5 in August 2019, joking about the idea of an open marriage, leading the interviewer to ask them if they had a "hall pass."

"No, we don't do that!" Seth said. "We do not have an open relationship if that's what you're asking."

"There's a hall pass for Brad Pitt," Lauren joked.

"Either of us are allowed to sleep with Brad Pitt," Seth chimed in.

"Or Charlize Theron," Lauren added. "Just to be fair."

September 16, 2019

In September 2019, Seth and Lauren hosted a carnival in L.A. to raise money for Hilarity for Charity. "It has all the ingredients of a very good time," Seth told People. "And all in the name of something that is not at all a good time. I think that contrast is what has been interesting for people and it's been a draw for people—to attack a subject that is decidedly not that fun with an approach that is as fun as we can make it."

"I think because I felt alone, it was important to create something where young people could feel a part of this disease and feel like they could have a hand in fighting against it," Lauren added. "That idea just led to, combined with the fact that Seth is a comedian and I'm kind of funny, it's just what came naturally to us."

October 2, 2020

In October 2020, Seth and Lauren celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with some super sweet Instagram posts:

"Happy anniversary to us!! I can't believe I've been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with. After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day. Here's me beating her at video games at our wedding," Seth wrote in his caption.

"Happy Anniversary to us! 9 years married/15 together, and celebrating all the GOOD stuff. ❤️," Lauren wrote in her's.

December 2020

Seth spoke with People about Lauren and her mother, who began showing signs of early-onset Alzheimer's shortly after the two began dating.

"Seeing Lauren talk about it is very impressive to me," he said. "How much she talks about it, and how willing she is to talk about it. How open she is about talking about it and seeing how that has given her a lot of control over her situation—that's been very good, because it wasn't like that at first."

May 2021

In May 2021, Seth made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where the topic of kids came up once again.

He settled it once and for all, saying, "I wouldn't be able to do all this work that I like... People are always like—it's something I think I was uncomfortable answering this before—but they were like, 'How do you do so much?' The answer is I don't have kids... I have nothing else to do."

"I would say she wants kids less than I do," he added about Lauren's feelings. "I could probably be talked into it; She's like, 'no.'"

"I don't know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids. Like, we're fucking psyched all the time! We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings, smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be fucking doing this."

Also May 2021

It doesn't take much to make Seth and Lauren happy. In an interview with GQ, Seth revealed the couple's favorite activity which is doing nothing while eating snacks.

"That's all I want to do. I don't have anything else I want to be doing other than sitting on a couch with Lauren eating [a] cheeseburger."

December 2021

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Seth hilariously recalled a time when he and Lauren smoked weed together before going to an Adele concert.

"We were like, it's an Adele concert, it's in the park. We smoked a ton of weed and were like, we're just gonna go and enjoy this lovely Adele concert," he said.

Little did they know, the concert was going to be recorded. "We're not equipped mentally to deal with doing this right now. So we go up to the desk and they give us our tickets, and our seat numbers literally are 1A and 1B."

January 13, 2022

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Hilarity for Charity, Lauren posted a photo dump to her Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to @wearehfc. Somehow it’s been 10 years from that first incredible event. We had no idea what we were doing, I had to run backstage and remind Seth to even mention Alzheimer’s right before the end of the show, but we managed to pull it off and haven’t stopped since," she wrote in the caption.

"We’ve raised $15 million, awarded over 350,000 hours of free respite for caregivers, and reached over 3M people through our programs and events. I had no idea we would do all of this that night 10 years ago, but I know how proud I feel today of what we’ve done in the 10 years since," she continued. "It hasn’t been easy, but with the support of incredible friends and family it feels like we’ve made at least small difference and I’m really just so proud of all of us. Thank you to @sethrogen @raffi9 @tumco & @matthewseabass—HFC literally wouldn’t exist without you. And to all the friends we’ve made along the way, I am so grateful. I’m full of energy to just keep going. Fuck you Alzheimer’s."

February 16, 2022

When speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Seth admitted he was a "bad dater" before he met Lauren, saying once cried in front of a date.

"It was my birthday coming up, and so I asked her… 'Let's go out to dinner on my birthday!' and I was like, 'I'm going to ask her to be my girlfriend at this dinner on my birthday!'"

Except she said no....

"I started crying! Then I was like… 'We need to eat. Like, we can't leave.' And she was like, 'It's your birthday. And there was a cake coming and shit, so it's like, I had to sit there and this poor woman had to sit there with me as I wept into my truffle mac and cheese."

"I was terrible. I was a bad dater. I had terrible experiences dating women and I think the women who dated me also did not have the best experiences," he said.

September 14, 2022

On September 14, 2022, Seth and Lauren made a trip to the White House to "importance of supporting caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer's and related dementias," Lauren said in an Instagram post.

"The load that these heroes carry is so physically, emotionally, and financially heavy and it's imperative that our country invests in supporting them."

January 31, 2023

In an Interview with People, Seth talked about his cannabis goods brand called "Houseplant," and how Lauren played a big part in its creation.

"She had done ceramics, and she just thought I would like it. And she kind of implored me to go take lessons with her," he said. "So really, Lauren knew that I would enjoy that and knew that it would speak to my taste and sensibilities. And definitely, we would not have made these ashtrays if she hadn't encouraged me to start doing pottery and, in general, held my hand throughout the process."

March 5, 2023

On the Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett podcast, Seth opened up about his and Lauren's decision to not have kids.

"Honestly, you just are told, 'You go through life, you get married, you have kids. That's what happens.' And me and my wife, neither of us were like that," he said. "The older we get, the more happy and reaffirmed we are with our choice." Love this for them!

