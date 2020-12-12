Behold the naked ambition of Lac-Mégantic's shop owners and their 'buy local' initiative

When you work as a manicurist and nail stylist in a small town, you get used to having all manner of conversations — this one was both simple and extremely complicated.

The voice on the other end of Audrey Martin's phone said: 'Would you take your clothes off for the sake of saving your business?'

"I was feeling a little bit shy, I wasn't sure at first," Martin told CBC's Quebec AM this week, "but I decided to [summon] my courage and do it."

It was, after all, about drawing attention to something important. Martin is one of a dozen local merchants to decided to doff shirts, dresses and pants as part of Lac-Mégantic's 'buy local' campaign.

"Lots of people are ordering stuff on the internet ... this is a very small town so it's important to encourage small businesses if we want to have a choice," Martin said.

Towns across Quebec, and indeed all over the country and beyond, have been trying to come with new and strange ways of drumming up business.

Earlier this year, several families and their children in Cowansville painted 20 stones and hid them around the town to be found, treasure-hunt style. Each could be redeemed for a coupon to be used in local shops.

Courtesy Claude Grenier/Numéra

In that sense, Lac-Mégantic's businesspeople are simply pushing the trend in another direction.

The pandemic has launched an untold number of 'buy local' ad campaigns to help floundering business, this one originated, as these things often do, from a social media post.

"I saw a post on Facebook for an ad campaign in France and I thought 'what a wonderful, fresh, funny idea' and it also makes you think about an important message," said Claude Grenier, a graphic artist who owns a photo studio in town.

"And that day I got a call from a friend who also has a business in town and she said 'have you seen this?' That's when it occurred to me that we should do this."

Grenier contacted the French photographer whose post he'd seen, who quickly gave her blessing for him to replicate the idea à la Québécoise.

He started phoning people, including Martin, reaching out to 20 businesses in all.

Courtesy of Claude Grenier/Numéra

"Twelve accepted without even thinking about it," he said. "That's probably a good thing. When you start thinking about something like this, things start to fall apart."

Within a week, the pictures had been taken (some opted to go completely al fresco while others, like Martin, wore artfully concealed undergarments). The campaign debuted in the first week of December.

It's a little soon to assess whether it has stimulated business in the town, or whether the Christmas season is loosening purse-strings.

Grenier said he's had more requests for family photoshoots and has sold about double the number of gift certificates he has in an average month this year.

But there is no doubt the ad campaign has attracted attention, nearly all of it positive.

Some of it has to do with regular folk taking their clothes off, as opposed to professional models.

"I think people don't know whether to laugh or cry. I've spoken to a lot of people and the main reaction is 'that's me. I could be losing everything'," Grenier said.