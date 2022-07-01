Behold London’s ‘landscraper’! Google’s new UK HQ – as long as the Shard is tall

<span>Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

A lunchtime basketball game, a walk around the rooftop exercise trail or 40 winks in a “nap pod”: just some of the workplace perks that are a step closer for Google’s London employees in what will be their new home.

The US tech giant celebrated the “topping out” ceremony of its new UK headquarters as the final beam was hoisted into place on Friday, marking the end of major construction of its horizontal skyscraper, nicknamed the “landscraper”.

Wedged between – and towering over – the capital’s King’s Cross and St Pancras railway stations, the main structural works of Google’s new office building are complete. The facade is also taking shape as the metal frame is being filled in with giant panes of glass and panels of wood.

Google’s new ‘landscraper’ building in King’s Cross, north London, sits astride the main railway line and station. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

Dominating the King’s Cross area just south of the Regent’s Canal, the landscraper is 72 metres tall at its highest point and stretches to 330m, making it longer than the 310m-high Shard skyscraper, which was Europe’s tallest building when it opened a decade ago.

Ground was first broken on the landscraper project in 2017 and Google now calls the building a show of confidence in the return to office working after the pandemic, although others have described the £1bn project as the embodiment of the pre-Covid world of work.

“To see what we have achieved over the past five years, despite challenging circumstances along the way, has been really quite extraordinary,” said Ronan Harris, managing director for Google UK and Ireland.

As those attending the ceremony sipped non-alcoholic Pimm’s and nibbled on canapés, the building’s final steel beam was signed by Harris and others including the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, and local MP Keir Starmer. It was then raised into place by a crane, one of six still working on the 92,000-sq metre (990,000 sq ft) building.

Local Labour MP and leader of the opposition Keir Starmer speaks at the topping-out ceremony. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

The landscraper project is the first Google-owned and designed building outside the US, and Khan hailed the view of the City of London skyline visible from the site.

“This project represents a real vote of confidence in London, in our communities and in our flourishing tech sector,” said Khan.

Google isn’t expected to move into the 11-storey building – which was designed in the studios of Thomas Heatherwick and Danish architect Bjarke Ingels – until sometime in 2024.

When that work day comes, 4,000 staff will commute to their desks there, taking advantage of amenities including a 25-metre swimming pool on the ninth floor, and a Muga – multi-use games area – where “Googlers” will be able to play basketball, five-a-side football or tennis.

Ronan Harris, managing director for Google UK and Ireland, speaks with the City of London towers in the not-so distant background Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

About 40,000 tonnes of soil will be transported to the rooftop garden, which stretches along the length of the building, and where 250 trees will be planted.

The landscraper will also include a community space for use by local residents, as well as ground floor retail units, some of which it says it will rent out to small and emerging British brands.

Four-fifths of the building is hung from its steel frame, meaning there are no internal weight-bearing pillars or columns inside, giving the company a large open-plan and flexible space on each floor.

The ‘landscaper’ as planners envisioned it. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

A single, continuous suspended staircase runs from the ground floor to the top of the building, which the company says is designed to encourage interaction between employees.

“I think there really is a huge value in making sure we get that time together,” Harris said. “The spontaneous nature of how people work and collaborate delivers a richness that’s difficult to do just through video conference.”

However, not all UK staff will be based at the flagship office building, which will not have capacity for the entirety of Google’s current workforce.

Google currently employs about 6,400 people in the UK, but has set itself the target of reaching 10,000.

Its staff are currently based at two nearby rented buildings in King’s Cross, and in the Central Saint Giles development, located in the centre of the capital, near Oxford Street.

A single, continuous suspended staircase runs from the ground floor to the top of the building, which the company says is designed to encourage interaction between staff. Photograph: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

In January, Google announced a $1bn (£871m) deal to buy the brightly coloured development – designed by the architect Renzo Piano – which it hailed as an expression of confidence in post-pandemic office working.

Before the purchase, the company was already renting office space at the site, which is also home to more than 100 residential apartments, as well as ground-floor restaurants and cafes.

The tech firm’s commitment to office buildings comes at a time when many big companies are still weighing up how much and what kind of space they will need after Covid.

Perhaps surprisingly, Google – like many of the other global tech giants – has not decided to embrace remote working fully after the pandemic, opting instead for a hybrid approach.

Google’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, announced last year that the company’s post-Covid working policy would see staff spending three days in the office, “and two days wherever they work best”.

Meanwhile, 20% of Google’s global workforce – subject to their roles – will work permanently from home.

The landscraper project was first conceived long before the pandemic, yet Google insists that owning the building and the Central Saint Giles development will allow it to adapt the space for its future needs.

“We are all learning about the new ways of working and what kinds of spaces that we are going to need in the future, but this gives us the flexibility with a very low carbon footprint to be able to re-engineer the spaces in very short amounts of time,” Harris said.

As employees have returned to the office, they have been requesting more collaboration space, Harris said, rather than banks of desk.

“It is evolving all the time, and at the moment we are doing a huge amount of consultation with our teams internally to figure out, what’s the type of space that they need,” he said. “This gives us the chance to expand and the types of teams we will be investing heavily in.”

