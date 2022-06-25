Behold, Kate Middleton in a Military Uniform in Never-Before-Seen Photos on Instagram

Kate Middleton Military Uniform

@dukeandduchessofcambridge/Instagram

The range of Kate Middleton's style is endless. One day, she'll be spotted in her signature ladylike style, wearing a structured midi dress and heels, and the next, a full-on military uniform.

Yes, you read that right.

On Saturday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the UK's Armed Forces Day with never-before-seen photos from her visit to the Pirbright Training Academy last year. For the occasion, Kate joined the British troops and wore a traditional camouflage army uniform while participating in several training exercises. In one picture, she got her hands dirty and put her hair in a ponytail, as she tinkered with a piece of military machinery. And a second image depicted the duchess inside an army tank with a helmet and headset on.

"Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world," she wrote alongside the slideshow of snapshots. "Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe."

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William's First Official Joint Portrait Has Been Revealed

Kate continued her message, adding: "Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course."