Behind the shield, Steve Borthwick is both laddish and loveable

Charles Richardson
·5 min read
Steve Borthwick has pledged Leicester Tigers will adapt and overcome after losing England centre Manu Tuilagi to Sale Sharks - Borthwick profile: Behind the protective shield lies laddish and loveable side players buy in to - Andrew Milligan/PA
Steve Borthwick has pledged Leicester Tigers will adapt and overcome after losing England centre Manu Tuilagi to Sale Sharks - Borthwick profile: Behind the protective shield lies laddish and loveable side players buy in to - Andrew Milligan/PA

“We even reckon he counts the Rice Krispies into his bowl to make sure he gets the right number of calories,” was the summing-up of Steve Borthwick by Michael Foley, who coached him when he was a lock at Bath.

Which suggests Borthwick’s imminent England reign will not be a laugh a minute. Certainly, the Leicester Tigers head coach’s taciturn demeanour is nigh-on legendary. Scratch beneath the surface, however, and the reality is entirely different.

“Steve has always been an astonishing orator when in front of a group of gorillas from his own, familiar world,” David Flatman has written of his former Bath team-mate.

“Steve is a gifted leader of men. He led players with more talent and experience than he ever had; he led players with insufficient talent to be where they were. And he damn near got the best out of all of them.”

Flatman is not alone in his view. Many Leicester players – past and present – approached for their opinions would not come close to saying a bad word about him. “Genius” and “mastermind” cropped up frequently, but the person who put it best was Kevin Sinfield, his Tigers defence coach and someone who may even join the England set-up as a lieutenant.

Sinfield joined Leicester a year after Borthwick, but both were crucial in the Tigers’ resurgence; taking them from relegation fodder to champions in two seasons. “Steve won’t want to take any credit for the turnaround at all, but he should,” Sinfield said.

“Without him, it wouldn’t have happened. He’s one of the best leaders I’ve worked with, if not the best.” I have witnessed Borthwick in his natural habitat first hand. He jokingly threatened once that he would “kneecap” me if any of Leicester’s secrets ever made it to print, a gag which had his squad in stitches.

All I can do now, Steve, with England calling, is apologise for having to break that sportsmen’s agreement. The perception within rugby circles is that the 43-year-old is stale, a robot, lacking in colour, personality and charm.

Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield - Borthwick profile: Behind the protective shield lies laddish and loveable side players buy in to - David Rogers/Getty Images
Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield - Borthwick profile: Behind the protective shield lies laddish and loveable side players buy in to - David Rogers/Getty Images

But no one who has worked with Borthwick would ever describe him in such a fashion. Graham Norton he might not be, but his energy is infectious and he is confident in leading and speaking in front of groups of professional sportsmen, who so often have egos to match their muscles.

His genius is understated. “He’s the most impressive professional I’ve worked with in my entire career,” England hooker Jamie George said. “He’s probably had the biggest influence on my career up to date.

There've been some amazing coaches that I’ve worked with at Saracens, but I think Steve in particular, he just gets it. He’s a very tough man, he doesn’t give you an awful lot in terms of what his emotions are, but at the same time he’s got an incredible understanding of what the team needs and what you need as an individual.”

Critics have already labelled Borthwick as Eddie Jones Mk II. Borthwick was Jones’s protege with Japan and then England, marshalling the forwards while Jones ran the show above him.

Borthwick does bring the same level of assiduousness as Jones, but it is the unseen, lovable side that makes the Leicester saviour such a hit.

'He is one of the best coaches ever'

Tales of the former England captain forcing hookers to practise line-out throwing in boxing gloves – a “genius idea” according to former England captain Dylan Hartley – are well known; so, too, Borthwick setting up his iconic line-out ladder at Umhlanga Beach in South Africa, dodging sharks in the Indian Ocean.

Despite his obsession with detail, however, Borthwick never loses sight of the humans at the heart of his rugby team. Indeed, he never lost sight of the human that developed him.

There is little doubt that the situation – the Padawan filling the shoes of his Jedi – would have sat uneasily with Borthwick. He would have seriously considered the knock-on effect of appearing to walk on the grave of Jones, who he has described as “one of the best coaches ever.”

Borthwick said last year: “I don’t see anyone else who’s had such an impact on English coaching. Hopefully, that will be good for English rugby for a long time to come, but that’s going to be dependent on how we as younger coaches all continue to develop.”

It is no coincidence that Leicester team meetings – where even tactics and strategy are discussed – were frequented by members of the non-playing, back-of-house staff: ticket-office clerks, accountants and stewards among them.

Borthwick invests time and trust in people in the hope that they reinvest in him – so far, the evidence suggests that he is succeeding. Leicester’s latest marquee player, the South African World Cup-winner Handre Pollard, said: “Steve’s definitely got the qualities to be an international coach. When that time will come, we’ll see, but he’s definitely on his way.”

He is more than on his way. But let us hope that Pennyhill Park is well stocked with Rice Krispies.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson apologized for his vulgar tweet following Baltimore's loss last weekend, saying Friday that he was angry and reacted. Jackson hadn't been made available since the situation since Sunday. “I was just reacting at the time. I was mad. I wasn’t thinking about actions," he said. "It was like, bitter. I was bitter. I feel like you should be bitter after a loss though. No smiles. In fact, the fans should be mad we lost too, but not mad at us. We tried. "But it hap

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to help Memphis win for third time in four games. Joel Embiid had 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for Philadelpia. Tobias Harris added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Shake Milton had 17 points and six assists. The Grizzlies led

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • DeGrom's deal with Rangers could be worth $222M for 6 years

    Jacob deGrom's $185 million, five-year contract with Texas includes a pair of conditional options, one that protects the Rangers against an arm injury and another that would make the deal worth $222 million over six seasons if he is remains a top pitcher at the end of 2027. The deal agreed to Friday with the two-time Cy Young Award winner includes salaries of $30 million next year, $40 million each in 2024 and '25, $38 million in 2026 and $37 million in 2027. DeGrom's $37 million average annual

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'week to week' with knee injury

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded doubtful Monday about Lamar Jackson's availability for this weekend's game at Pittsburgh. Jackson left Sunday's 10-9 win over Denver with a knee injury. Harbaugh said after the game that it was not a season-ending type of injury. On Monday, he provided an update. “He's been through the MRIs, and I would say it's kind of week to week. It's going to be a weekly thing, so as the week goes on we'll see for this week,” Harbaugh sai

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and