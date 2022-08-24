Go behind the scenes of Charlap Hyman & Herrero's 'Tristan und Isolde'

Camille Okhio
Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera
Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera

Love, death, and betrayal are surefire ingredients to grip any audience from ancient Greece to today, but without the right sets, actors, costumes, and lighting, no drama can carry weight in real time. Tristan und Isolde, one of the world’s most beloved love stories, is hardly a contemporary tale, yet it was given new life (and new light!) during a summer run at the Santa Fe Opera, which ended this week. Over 100 years since its first run, the opera tapped Los Angeles– and New York–based design firm Charlap Hyman & Herrero for a truly novel set design of Richard Wagner’s transportive composition.

A Celtic myth originating in the 12th century, Tristan und Isolde is the story of star-crossed lovers at war with themselves, their families, and one another. Loose narrative similarities have inspired comparison to Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet: Both couples begin as enemies, and after an intense, swift dalliance, find themselves yoked together in a complex love triangle. And yes, both couples perish in tragic, unnecessary ways.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera
Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera

The tale was originally adapted by the German composer Wagner in 1865. The set design of the inaugural production followed a traditional operatic format—moving, changeable scenery that rooted the viewer in every moment with little room for confusion—complemented by colorful, dramatic costuming that harked back to the story’s medieval roots.

But Adam Charlap Hyman and Andre Herrero had something different in mind for Santa Fe Opera’s reimagining of the story. When we think of medieval love, we think of drama, excess, and grit, but for this production the firm puzzled out a way to offer us all of that with very little. The production’s set, described by Charlap Hyman as “an exercise in reduction,” was shocking in its simplicity. And yet, despite its understated theatricality, the set had proven their most ambitious of the five collaborations they’ve done with the opera’s codirector Zack Winokur. “On our first set with Zack for La Calisto, we were just using props and doors,” says Charlap Hyman. “We were thinking about doors as mechanisms for transformation within the stage, and we continued to explore that idea here on a bigger scale.”

As the metaphorical curtain was drawn, the stage was set with four angled walls of mottled gray. Act one opened with a single central opening. The walls evoked dusky clouds or shallow water (appropriately as the opera opens with Isolde in the hold of a ship), and though they appear to be made of poured concrete, they were actually fiberglass and wood. As act two approaches, six doorways appeared on each side of the stage. The third act utilized two walls with projected and enhanced shadow play the enlivened the structures. The tragedy then played out, commencing with a pared-back stage setting and more deceptive props: an “ice” column made of resin and a bedlike shale pile made of styrofoam.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera
Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera

Set in a unique outdoor Santa Fe backdrop, each running’s success was partially dependent on Mother Earth’s cooperation. The show started with the sun still visible, and as the story progresses, light made way for shadow and then complete darkness. “In the narrative, one is only able to find truth and purity in darkness,” says Charlap Hyman. “In this framework of darkness as the source of liberation and truth, we felt it made sense to create a mechanism that would start illuminated and end in darkness.” Charlap Hyman & Herrero accommodated this theme with a set that folded open progressively into a more complex and expansive backdrop as the opera advanced. “Our goal has always been to create a set that is a dynamic, breathing element of the show,” says Charlap Hyman.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera
Photo credit: Curtis Brown/Santa Fe Opera

Designer Carlos Soto’s costumes for the show were the perfect foil to Charlap Hyman & Herrero’s minimal set. Bias-cut dresses of ethereal organza, folded, stuffed, and quilted doublets so stiff they could stand on their own, and heavy, painted linen enhanced the emotions being played out on stage. “There was a moment in act two, when lightning struck and a breeze coursed through the audience, activating Isolde’s dress,” remembers Charlap Hyman. “As her dress billowed, she began to sing louder and louder and the crowd just lost it!”

The costumes were designed to intensify the effect of light, shadow, and wind, making the actors props in themselves. Each look took you out of yourself and into the body of the performer; out of the present and back in time. Soto’s references ran the gamut of historical dress—with inspirations as far-ranging as indigenous Scandinavian hunting costumes, 19th-century Dutch fisherman trousers, 15th-century illuminations, and the Renaissance pretty boys of Piero della Francesca’s paintings.

Set design, lighting, and costumes were all powerful elements in this production, but the show’s ultimate success came down to preparation and a healthy embrace of nature’s whims. “We had been thinking of the problems of nature for all these years,” says Herrero. “But we had never grasped that nature in this context could be such an important theatrical force.”

