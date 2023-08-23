Behind the scenes of Alnwick Castle's transformation into a magical wonderland

The Duchess of Northumberland in her magical garden kingdom, Lilidorei - Mark Taylor/Channel 4

Say what you like about the British aristocracy but it knows how to produce eccentrics. The Duchess and Her Magical Kingdom (More4) was a jolly showcase for one of them. As Jane Percy, the incumbent Duchess of Northumberland, cheerfully admitted: “Some people would say I’m not your typical Duchess.” Some people would be entirely correct.

As she happily hosted the Mr Gay England contest and a garden tour for local naturists at Alnwick Castle (“So long as they steer clear of the roses, that’s fine,” she smiled as naked visitors roamed the grounds and senior gardener Ben gamely stripped off too), the 65-year-old wasn’t only refreshingly open-minded. The Duchess was also embarking on her whimsical passion project, creating a magical wonderland on the estate.

After dreaming about a fairy-tale village named Lilidorei – apparently home to nine warring clans who worship Christmas and are ruled over by one Lord Elfwin – she was ploughing £15m into turning it into a giant children’s attraction close to The Alnwick Garden, which she also controversially redeveloped.

Lilidorei: home to fairy grottos, a hobgoblin prison and the world’s largest play structure - Stuart Nicol/The Telegraph

Her new brainchild would feature fairy grottos, a hobgoblin prison and the world’s largest play structure. Dream big, your Grace. One began to feel for the team tasked with making her fantastical visions a reality. “Working with Jane is a challenge,” said operations manager Wayne with masterful understatement. As the build went way over-budget, it resembled Grand Designs: Cloud Cuckoo Land Edition. Goodness knows how everyone kept a straight face while debating whether to compromise on the upside-down pub, the elf banqueting hall or a few pixie houses. Perhaps they’d all been partaking of the magical talking mushrooms.

This documentary leaned into its theme, with twinkly fonts and Disney-style flourishes. It could have been annoyingly twee were it not for the immense charm of the Duchess herself. We saw her tirelessly fulfilling her public duties and joking about her macabre fascination with deadly poisons. Showing cameras around the castle’s chapel, she noted: “Every wedding we’ve ever had here has ended in divorce. Apart from that, it’s a lovely venue.” She pointed out a crystal chandelier that had fallen to the floor and shattered, like a real-life Only Fools & Horses. It was notable how Ralph, the 12th Duke, didn’t appear at all. One suspects this six-part series was another of his formidable wife’s hare-brained ideas. More power to her.

