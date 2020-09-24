Behind on mortgage or facing eviction? Miami increases limits for assistance payouts

Renters and homeowners who have applied for assistance from the city of Miami have shown they need more help than city hall was prepared to offer. On Thursday, commissioners unanimously agreed to increase the payouts to match the average need, which was thousands of dollars more than expected.

Under programs that are available for residents inside Miami city limits, people can apply for grants to cover past due mortgage payments or prevent eviction if they haven’t been able to pay rent.

A mortgage assistance grant program offers a maximum one-time payment of $6,000 to homeowners who are behind on payments, but the average need among applicants is $10,000 — data that led commissioners to raise the limit.

Miami commissioners also approved an increase to the limits for payouts for a separate eviction prevention program meant to help renters. The maximum aid for renters increased from $3,500 to $7,000 per household.

As of Wednesday, the city had received 165 applications for mortgage assistance, and 81 had been rejected. About $66,000 worth of assistance has been approved for 11 households, and another 31 applications are being processed. Applications are open through Nov. 30.

Officials have received 164 applications for eviction assistance, of which 103 have been rejected. Administrators have approved 57 applications, and four more are pending. The city has approved about $158,870 in assistance so far.

Only properties located inside the City of Miami are eligible for the assistance in both programs. The property’s folio number must begin with 01. To check if your property is in the city of Miami, use the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser’s website: https://www.miamidade.gov/pa/property_search.asp.

Application packets for either program must be submitted in one sealed envelope, either through U.S. Mail to the P.O. Box noted on the application form, or in a lobby drop box at the city’s housing department office, 14 NE 1st Ave., Miami, FL 33132. The drop box is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Requirements and how to apply for mortgage assistance

▪ The application is available for download in English, Spanish and Creole at https://www.miamigov.com/Residents/Housing

▪ Assistance is limited to households at or below 120% of the area median income. For a one-person household, the income limit for an eligible homeowner is $76,808. For a four-person household, the limit is $109,680. A table with more information on income limits is available on the city’s website: https://www.miamigov.com/Residents/Housing/Income-Limits-for-Housing-Applications

▪ Qualified applicants must be current on their mortgage through March 1, 2020.

▪ Paper applications are also available at Neighborhood Enhancement Team (NET) offices across Miami. Dial 311 for hours and directions.

▪ The application requires a series of documents, including a simple deed in the applicant’s name and a current mortgage statement indicating arrears.

Requirements and how to apply for rental assistance

▪ The application is available for download in English, Spanish and Creole on the city’s housing website.

▪ Assistance is limited to households at or below 80% of the area median income. For a one-person household, the income limit for an eligible homeowner is $51,200. For a four-person household, the limit is $73,100. A table with more information on income limits is available on the city’s website.

▪ Renters must provide a series of documents with the application, including a three-day eviction notice from the landlord, proof of income and a copy of the lease.

▪ Renters must consult with their landlords to gather supporting documents to apply for assistance. The money would be paid directly to the qualified renter’s landlord. Landlords can opt to not participate.