Behavioural Health Market is expected to be valued at US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 end: FMI

Behavioural Health Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of revenue, the global Behavioural Health Market garnered a value of US$ 128.2 Bn and is projected to expand at 3.4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2028, and is expected to be valued at US$ 156.3 Bn by 2028 end.

Behavioural Health Market Size (2022)

US$ 128.2 Bn

Projected Market Value (2028)

US$ 156.3 Bn

Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2028)

3.4% CAGR

Region With Dominant Market Share

North America

Hectic lifestyles, anxiety disorders along with substance abuse has propelled the demand for behavioural health treatments. Moreover, inclination towards making mental health better and seeking professional help is being advocated by many. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence behavioural health market.

Revenue Analysis of Behavioural Health (2013 to 2021) Vs Market Estimates (2022 to 2028)

From 2013 to 2021, the behavioural health market registered a CAGR of 3.0%. Behavioural health includes non-pharmacological therapies for conditions such as mental health, substance abuse disorder, anxiety issues etc. A considerable chunk of population struggle throughout their lives to cope with mental illnesses, such as personality disorders or depression, substance abuse disorders or other addictive behaviours.

As conversations regarding mental health has increased, people are seeking help from mental health professionals. Thus, the demand for behavioural health services that provide help, treatment or support has multiplied by leaps and bounds. The need to seek behavioural health management services has increased multifold during the COVID-19 pandemic, as elevated levels of fear, anxiety and stress became prevalent.

Behavioural health integration is an effective strategy adopted to improve the outcomes for millions of individuals with behavioural or mental health conditions worldwide. In this report, behavioural health market is categorized into service type, disorder type and region. The report analyses the demand from hospitals, rehabilitation centres, drug abuse centres, mental health clinics, inpatient clinics, outpatient clinics, home care setting, etc. Thus, the behavioural health market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% in the upcoming forecast period 2022-2028.

Behavioural Health Market Report Scope

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Bn for Value

Key Regions Covered

Key Countries Covered

Key Market Segments Covered

Key Companies Profiled

Advancement in Therapy Propelling Demand for Behavioural Health

Global demand for behavioural health services is growing as a result of increasing prevalence of mental disorders and rising demand for behavioural health treatment. Increased awareness and social acceptance of behavioural health issues are expected to create favourable market prospects for behavioural health service providers. Clinical advancements in therapy and medication management have yielded new and better procedures for both psychological and detoxification treatments.

Online counselling programs and day care services are propelling the growth of behavioural health market. Moreover, development of new treatment and programs, favourable supply and demand dynamic and increasing mental health budget are some other factors that are expected to boost the behavioural health market growth.

However, limited access to mental health providers, lack of trained mental health care provider, low awareness regarding treatment option among general population and limitation of primary care services are some factors that might hamper the demand for behavioural health services in the global market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Depression Drugs Market: Depression drugs market is growing, this is attributed to increasing prevalence of depression and other mood disorders with increasing availability of various anti-depressants in the market.

Drug Free Depression Treatment Market: The drug free depression treatment market is expected to gain the ultimate traction over the forecast period due to the rising number of people suffering from depression.

Mental Retardation Treatment Market: Mental retardation treatment market is expected grow attributing to prevalence of the condition i.e. mental retardation in United States is 1% to 3% amongst children.

Cognitive Neuroscience Market: Cognitive Neuroscience Market is set to witness a 4.6% CAGR growth during the year 2021-2031.

Neurostimulation Market: Neurostimulation Market is a highly potential treatment option for patients who do not obtain relief from medications and surgical therapies.

Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: The home sleep screening devices market is expected to expand at an 8.4% CAGR over 2018-2028

Home Sleep Apnea Testing: The rise in patient pool suffering from obesity and chronic sinus has raise the prevalence of sleep apnea.

Vascular Screening Market: This Vascular Screening market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Deep Brain Stimulator Market: Increasing incidence of Parkinson’s disease is the main driving force for the fast growth of deep brain stimulation device market.

Brain Imaging and Neuroimaging Market: Increasing incidence of brain cancer around the world along with increasing incidence rates of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to fuel the growth of overall brain imaging market.

