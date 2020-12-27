Behati Prinsloo Shows Never-Before-Seen Wedding Dress Designed by Alexander Wang

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Behati Prinsloo is finally showcasing a wedding dress from her 2014 nuptials to Adam Levine.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old model revealed a never-before-seen, wedding dress that was designed by Alexander Wang while sharing a tribute to the fashion designer on his birthday.

"So many memories together!!!! Including my wedding day," Prinsloo shared on her Instagram Story with a photo of her and Wang embracing.

Prinsloo later shared more images of the dress, which featured a plunging neckline and revealing slits on both sides of the dress. "This dress you made for my wedding. I'm still not over it haha!" she captioned one of the photos which looked to be from a fitting in June 2014.

Prinsloo and Levine, 41, tied the knot on July 19 in San José del Cabo, Mexico, as one of the musician's closest pals, Jonah Hill, officiated the wedding.

At the time, PEOPLE learned that the Victoria’s Secret model chose a custom-made blush Marchesa gown — the result of a four-month collaboration with Georgina Chapman, who established the brand alongside Keren Craig.

"She was inspired by a runway dress from fall 2011," a rep for Marchesa told PEOPLE at the time.

The inspiration gown featured romantic floral appliqués and a tulle train, but Prinsloo’s design had a sleeker silhouette with thin spaghetti straps made of silk and a low back. The bride capped off her look with a floor-length white silk tulle veil.

And her dresses weren't the only thing customized for her big day. Prinsloo wore the same style Christian Louboutin "Valnina" shoes that hit the runway during the Marchesa spring 2014 show, which she had specifically made in white suede.

Last year, Prinsloo opened up about her romance with Levine for the cover of Net-A-Porter’s PORTER Edit’s magazine, revealing that the couple "fell in love over email."

"I met my husband through a mutual friend. Adam was looking for a girl for a music video that could do some action stuff, and our friend was like, ‘You should meet Behati because she’s a total tomboy and down for anything,’ so he emailed me asking if I could do it," she recalled.

While she ultimately didn’t take the job, the pair never stopped talking.

"I ended up not doing it, but we kept emailing each other. It was such a natural correspondence that we kind of fell in love over email. A month later, I went to L.A. for a job, and that was the first time we met in person," she told the publication.

The supermodel described their initial meeting as "so awkward," but she admitted sparks flew quickly later that same evening.

"He took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy," she recalled. "We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!"

Now the couple shares two children together, 4-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and 2-year-old daughter Gio Grace.