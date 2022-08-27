Beginner's hiking holidays with all of the thrills but none of the threats of Everest

ES Vedra Hike, Ibiza - Getty

There are few better ways to see a landscape than from the top of a mountain, while euphoric on a mix of endorphins, fresh air and the sheer sense of achievement that comes from trebling your average daily step count. With the wind in your hair and your starting point a speck on the horizon, suddenly those everyday worries don’t seem so significant – for a moment, it is simply you and the sublime.

In theory, it is hard to argue with how wonderful this all sounds. And yet, how many of us, when we hear the words “hiking holiday”, think with a gulp of traversing the Alps with walking poles, or suffering four days of altitude sickness and blisters on the Inca Trail? The good news is, in comparison to its more extreme cousin trekking, hiking is more or less what you want it to be.

The word itself comes from Middle English “icchen”, which means to move or stir – if you like, it is simply a long walk. Nor, despite what some purists claim, must a “proper” hiking holiday mean sacrificing comfort at the end of the day in a soggy tent. Many tour operators offer luxury accommodation, from poolside resorts to spa hotels, all the better to rest those weary, novice-hiker feet.

And hiking’s star is on the rise. This year, slow travel company Inntravel reported a 40 per cent increase among new customers in its “entry-level” walking holidays, many of them first-time hikers – so it seems we are embracing a broader definition of the concept: more accessible, beginner-friendly, non-exclusive.

Maybe it is a legacy of all those lockdown walks, maybe it is simply a post-pandemic desire to see the world in a more exhilarating, “up close and personal” way. Either way, hiking is having a moment – and it is time we all found out why.

Beginner

Head to the Highlands in Scotland

Want a scenic hiking holiday that is not too far afield? This autumnal trip from Wilderness Scotland ticks all the boxes. Graded “green” (meaning it is easy – the company also gives blues and reds), group numbers are capped at eight people, and you won’t need to worry about logistics, as transfers, itinerary and routes are all sorted for you. Manageable walking distances allow you to take in the views at your own pace, while highlights include a lesson in mountain hare conservation from a local ranger, a walk past Burn’s seat (a famed spot associated with poet Robert Burns), plus visits to a Highland chocolatier and Iron Age hill fort.

How to do it: Wilderness Scotland (01479 420020; wildernessscotland.com) offers its Autumn in Perthshire trip from £1,035 per person based on two sharing, with four nights’ accommodation, all lunches, two dinners, guides and transfers. Departs Oct 17 and 24 2022

birks of aberfeldy - Visit Scotland

Head down the river Po in Italy

Explore northern Italy’s Val Trebbia – described by Hemingway as “the most beautiful valley in the world” – on this laid-back weekend walk (with the occasional gentle rock scramble), passing through Perino waterfalls (waterproofs essential) as you follow a simple path studded with rustic architectural gems: prehistoric caves, an ancient mill and the Oratory of Sant’Anna, a chapel from the Middle Ages.

How to do it: No Boundaries (020 7117 2894; no‑boundaries.co.uk) offers the three‑day Hiking Weekend in Trebbia Valley trip from £219 based on two people sharing a twin room, including accommodation, transfers, equipment and guide fees. Running every Friday to Sunday between Sept and Nov 2022, and March to July 2023

Catch the sunrise in Spain

Don’t be put off by Ibiza’s reputation as a party island – you will be visiting its northern side, where the vibe is less “partying ’til dawn”, and more “6am start to catch the sunrise over Es Vedrà”, a legendary 1,300ft-high limestone rock. A collaborative effort between Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay and local company Ibiza Hikes Station, this package is a perfect (and luxurious) way to dip your toe into hiking, with each daily outing adapted to suit participants’ fitness levels, and bookmarked by beachside breakfasts and delicious sushi dinners. Massages, yoga and pilates are included in the price, helping to keep your joints working as they should for the next day’s hike.

How to do it: Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay (00 34 9711 92222; nobuhotelibiza.com) offers four-day Holistic Hiking Retreats from £1,628 per person. Upcoming retreats take place Sept 20-23 and Oct 11-14

Whitemead Glamping Pods England - Whitemead

Go glamping in England

Unless you are a local, we doubt you had even considered the gorgeous Forest of Dean (where England meets Wales, in Gloucestershire) for a first hiking holiday – but you should. There is so much to see: the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Beauty, the Forest of Dean Sculpture Trail, and Puzzlewood – an area of ancient forest said to have served as inspiration for the settings in JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. Guided hikes can be booked through a local official guide group, or you can opt for a self-guided stay – or mix and match, depending on how many days you plan to visit. Later, glamp in an affordable pod – the larger ones contain showers and kitchen areas for a self-catering getaway.

How to do it: Whitemead Forest Park (03301 230374; whitemead.co.uk) offers four-night stays from £360 (Monday to Friday). Visitors can book guided tours via the Forest of Dean & Wye Valley Tour Guides (ftg.org.uk)

Intermediate

Have an Arabian adventure in Jordan

Sleep under the stars in a desert dome, ride a camel and hike the plains of the ancient Unesco world heritage site of Petra during this magical four-day trip. The emphasis is on short hikes combined with cultural adventures – mostly two-to-four hour journeys interspersed with a float in the Dead Sea and a Bedouin barbecue.

How to do it: Much Better Adventures (0200 333 1176; muchbetteradventures.com) offers a five-night Explore Jordan and Sleep in a Martian Dome adventure from £1,234 per person, including most meals, guides, accommodation, transfer and permits

old Petra town gates in Jordan - Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cross a little-known island of castles and churches in Greece

Set foot on recently forged paths in Kythnos, a beautiful (and up until now, little known) Greek island dotted with ruined castles, Byzantine churches and rare birds of prey. This wildlife-themed hiking holiday requires an intermediate walking standard, with daily walks of typically four to five hours – but with a rest day in the middle, and the option to shorten the itinerary if desired. The climbs are fairly moderate, too, so first-time climbers with a good level of fitness need not be put off.

How to do it: Sunvil (020 8568 4499; sunvil.co.uk) offers the seven-night Wildlife Hiking in Kythnos holiday from £1,085 per person based on two sharing. Shorter (five/six-night) or longer (nine-night) itineraries are available on request. The price includes return flights with hold luggage, transfers, B&B, six dinners and guides

Enjoy a paradise island filled with flora and fauna in Portugal

Madeira has seen a steady increase in tourism numbers over the past decade, and it is now firmly on the holiday map – so why not spend a few days discovering its wild beauty, with flower-lined levadas (waterways) and volcanic caves? Ranked 3/9 on Exodus Travels’ “activity level” scale, this is a gentle hiking adventure made even more pleasant by the island’s typical, year-round mild temperatures.

How to do it: Exodus Travels (020 8772 3802; exodus.co.uk) offers the eight-day Walking in Madeira adventure from £849 per person, including breakfasts, transfers, guides and accommodation

Ponta do Sao Lourenco on the coast of Madeira - Getty

Pick your pace in the United States

No guide would be complete without a reference to sunny California – where hikes are as inextricably linked to daily life as matcha lattes and vegan burritos. Those who prefer a self-guided walk should opt for Carmel-by-the-Sea, where each local hotel provides a complimentary guide to sign-posted, tried-and-tested local routes, like the 3½-mile Scenic Bluff Path; the Cypress forests, or the hidden groves of Point Lobos (a five-mile loop that takes roughly two hours). Check into La Playa Carmel, a historic but recently renovated 75-room hotel near Carmel Beach that makes the perfect base.

How to do it: La Playa Carmel (001 800 582 8900; laplayahotel.com) offers rooms from £320 per night, based on two sharing. The official visitor’s guide, including maps, is available on request at the hotel, or can be downloaded online at carmelcalifornia.com

Confident

See Lake Bled in Slovenia

While often overlooked as a holiday destination, Slovenia boasts natural landscapes that are arguably some of the most beautiful in Europe, from the picturesque Lake Bled to the magical Soca Valley – so what better way to experience it than on foot? Popular with over 50s, Slotrips’ eight-day tour also covers the Triglav National Park, and capital city Ljubljana. Feast along the way on a traditional, homemade lunch of buckwheat dumplings, and sips of local wines in the cave-filled Karst Region.

How to do it: Slotrips (00 386 4129 6161; slovenia-trips.com) offers the eight-day Best Walks in Slovenia trip from £1,223 per person, excluding flights and dinners

Lake Bled in Slovenia - Getty Images/EyeEm

Hear Maori legends in New Zealand

Quench your thirst for adventure during this once-in-a-lifetime New Zealand trip, where you’ll experience one of the country’s most diverse and impressive coastal trails. Learn about the Queen Charlotte Track’s Maori and European history and how to distinguish the birdsong of native fantails and bellbirds. Later, sleep soundly in modern lodge-style accommodation.

How to do it: Intrepid Travel (0808 274 5111; intrepidtravel.com) offers the four-day Walk the Queen Charlotte Track trip from £974 per person, including some meals and accommodation

Need to know

How to prepare

In the weeks leading up to your hike, a key focus should be breaking in your boots (if you have bought new ones) by wearing them around the house with thick socks, says Andy Montgomery, a route finder for self-guided hiking holiday company, Inntravel.

Another unglamorous but essential preparation tip? Trim your toenails “right down to the tops” shortly before your trip – to avoid losing one or two to the journey. Fitness-wise, you might want to try pushing yourself to walk longer distances than you would typically. “Try walking on two consecutive days, and gradually increase the length of routes.”

What to bring

It might be tempting to travel light – particularly if you have the option to leave luggage at your hotel – but being prepared for all eventualities helps to keep you comfortable on long hikes. Water is essential, of course, as are snacks such as dried fruit to keep you fuelled on longer journeys, and sunglasses.

Mark Skelton, an in-store expert at Cotswold Outdoor, also recommends a head torch “just in case you get caught out in the dark” and a fully-charged mobile phone for emergencies. Finally, a small first-aid kit is always a good idea – particularly if you are on a self-guided hike where you can’t rely on a guide.

What to wear

When getting kitted out for your hike, opt for “lightweight, breathable materials that will dry easily if you get caught in rain”, advises Montgomery – plus a windproof or waterproof jacket if applicable. Merino wool is good for colder places – particularly as it is “antimicrobial”, says Skelton, and therefore doesn’t require washing as often.

Obviously, this is all climate-dependent – but even in blisteringly hot countries, do pack layers just in case (to account for cooler temperatures at night, or at altitude). If it is sunny, make sure you pack a hat – a burnt back of the neck spells holiday hell.

Self-guided or guided?

There are, of course, pros and cons to both – but as a rule of thumb, self-guided walking tours might best suit those who prioritise flexibility and freedom, for instance the choice to linger for a few hours at a beautiful waterfall, or to squeeze in an extra rest day. Even if you struggle with directions, there’s help at hand – companies usually provide detailed directions, while many routes have helpful signs along the way.

That said, nothing beats the ease of having someone plan every step of the way – and if you’re looking for guaranteed company and insider information (on local culture, wildlife, fauna and such like) then a guided tour is your friend.

Covid rules

For full details of entry requirements and Covid rules for your favourite destinations, see telegraph.co.uk/tt-travelrules. See gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice for travel information

