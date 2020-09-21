The Beginner's Guide to Podcasts

From Good Housekeeping

It's undeniable that we're living in the golden age of podcasts. According to Podcasthosting.org , 50% of all U.S. homes are podcasting fans, with 55% of the population having listened to at least one episode. About 37% of Americans say they listen to a podcast at least every month, with 24% listening weekly — and because the medium has exploded over the past few years, that’s likely to rise. As of September 2020, over one million podcasts and over 29 million episodes are out there, ready to stream into your earbuds or over your speakers.

If you’re looking to dive into the wonderful world of podcasts, the good news is that you already have everything you need on your phone. But if you have a few questions on how to get started — or are interested in learning about some of the extra features and pro tricks that can improve your listening experience — we're here to offer you some guidance. And because finding the best podcasts to listen to can be a daunting task, we’ve got tips for how to do that, too.

Podcasts come in just about every genre, format and style you can think of, from highly produced shows that sound very similar to popular radio programs to conversational podcasts that might remind you of eavesdropping on a conversation, and even fictional shows that harken back to old-timey radio dramas. There’s truly a podcast (or a hundred!) out there for everyone. Here's how to get started listening to podcasts.



Pick a Listening App

Apple Podcasts

Attention iPhone users: This built-in app will do everything you need and it’s totally free. You can stream and download podcasts, as well as set your favorites to download automatically so you never miss an episode. You can also skip back in 15-second intervals and forward in 30-second intervals, which can save you time if you don’t want to listen to ads. To save even more time, you can play podcasts at faster speeds if you’re one of those people whose brains work at warp speed. The app also has a “browse” section that lets you discover new and top-rated podcasts by category.

Google Play Music

Android users, you’ve also got a free built-in podcast app. It does everything that Apple Podcasts does, so you can start listening in seconds and subscribe to keep it up. Google Play also has a browser version: If you want to listen at your computer while slogging through dry tasks at work and save your phone’s battery, that might be a good option for you.

