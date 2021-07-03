Would Like to Begin a New Chapter: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Announce Divorce

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have announced their separation after 15 years of a marriage, in a joint statement.

The statement read, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

"“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about." " - Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

The statement concluded, "A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey."

Aamir and Kiran had met on the sets of his film Lagaan. “I met Kiran when I was doing Lagaan (2001). She was one of the ADs (assistant directors) on that but at that time, we didn’t have any relationship, we were not even great friends. She was one of the people on the unit. It was after my separation and divorce after some time that I met her again,” Aamir had revealed in an interview.

Aamir and Kiran have a nine-year-old son named Azad Rao Khan.

Also Read: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Spend Anniversary at Gir National Park

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Would Like to Begin a New Chapter: Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Announce DivorceFrench Judge to Probe Corruption Allegations in Rafael Case: Report . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.