Begbies Traynor Group's (LON:BEG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of November to £0.024. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Begbies Traynor Group Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Even though Begbies Traynor Group isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, we would start to get a bit worried, with the payout ratio possibly reaching 443%.

Begbies Traynor Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.012 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.035. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though Begbies Traynor Group's EPS has declined at around 25% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Begbies Traynor Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Begbies Traynor Group will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Begbies Traynor Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

