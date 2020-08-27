Can Bega Cheese Limited's (ASX:BGA) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Bega Cheese's (ASX:BGA) stock increased significantly by 18% over the past month. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimatley dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Bega Cheese's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bega Cheese is:

1.9% = AU$15m ÷ AU$817m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bega Cheese's Earnings Growth And 1.9% ROE

It is quite clear that Bega Cheese's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 4.8%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. For this reason, Bega Cheese's five year net income decline of 3.6% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Furthermore, even when compared to the industry, which has been shrinking its earnings at a rate 2.2% in the same period, we found that Bega Cheese's performance is pretty disappointing, as it suggests that the company has been shrunk its earnings at a rate faster than the industry.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Bega Cheese's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bega Cheese Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bega Cheese has a high three-year median payout ratio of 99% (that is, it is retaining 1.4% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Bega Cheese visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, Bega Cheese has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 53% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 8.2% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

