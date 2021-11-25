Befimmo announces CFO departure

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-113 on Wednesday night.
This goal is a perfect metaphor for the Canadiens' 2021-22 campaign.
Why the NHL is choosing to do what it hasn't previous — organize an All-Star Game in an Olympic year — is both a valid and easily-answerable question.
The Blue Jays are reportedly in the mix for one of the best pitchers on the market this offseason.
LeBron James didn't hesitate in calling out two fans in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.
Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes got off to a quick start with the Raptors but has now seemingly hit a bit of a rookie wall. Amit Mann discusses what’s changed and how Barnes can get through this rough patch.
American and Canadian hockey fans stand united today, and all it took was a couple of poorly designed Olympic hockey uniforms to get it done.
Looking for some Turkey Day values in your DFS lineups? We've got you covered.
Aaron Rodgers was quick to show his legion-less toes and explain he has a fractured one.
Steve Cohen called out Steven Matz's agent for "unprofessional behavior."
The Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers are dominating the Pacific Division but which team's hot start can be projected into postseason success.
French striker Karim Benzema was found guilty of "complicity" in the incident that rocked the nation's soccer scene in 2015.
People can't stop talking about the McMansion on Twitter.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was left to shoulder a lot of the leadership void when Kyle Lowry left, along with handling more point-guard duties and still producing on the defensive end. He’s done all of it.
The 63-year-old Bradley, father of TFC captain Michael Bradley, parted ways with Los Angeles FC last Thursday after a 12-13-9 season.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is active against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Goff was listed as questionable to play after missing Sunday's three-point loss at Cleveland with a oblique injury. Detroit left third-string quarterback David Blough inactive, leaving the team with Tim Boyle as Goff's backup. Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is inactive for a second straight game with a hamstring injury. The Bears will have their starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Tas
Let's target teams playing for a bowl bid.
ZURICH (AP) — Soccer’s lawmakers moved Thursday to make permanent the pandemic-era option of using five substitutes and dropped a proposal to let halftime be extended to 25 minutes. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the updates to go to its decision-making annual meeting on March 4-5 in Zurich. In May 2020, high-level competitions were given the choice to allow teams five replacements in a 90-minute game. It was to help manage players’ health and workload in pending f
Alexis Lafreniere is used to being the best player on his team. And he's often been the star of whatever league or tournament the ultra-talented winger happened to be dominating at a given moment throughout his young career. Minor hockey, junior, all-star games, international events. Lafreniere certainly didn't expect the same in the NHL — especially right away — after being selected first overall by the New York Rangers in the pandemic-delayed 2020 draft. Almost a quarter of the way through his