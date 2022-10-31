Befesa S.A. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Befesa delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting €285m, some 16% above indicated. Statutory EPS were €0.93, an impressive 154% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Befesa after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for Befesa

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Befesa's eleven analysts is for revenues of €1.14b in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 3.0% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 4.4% to €3.00 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.05 in 2023. There doesn't appear to have been a major change in sentiment following the results, other than the small increase to revenue estimates.

It may not be a surprise to see thatthe analysts have reconfirmed their price target of €51.18, implying that the uplift in sales is not expected to greatly contribute to Befesa's valuation in the near term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Befesa analyst has a price target of €70.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €30.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Befesa's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 2.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 5.3% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.0% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Befesa.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €51.18, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Befesa going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Befesa (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here