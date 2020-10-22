Beets and milk? Suspect with odd taste arrested in burglary, Oregon cops say

While a suspect in Oregon was found stashing a gallon of milk and a can of beets, it wasn’t his bizarre palate that got him arrested on Wednesday in Glide.

Michael Lowell Gilligan of Medford was arrested after two Glide women called authorities, reporting that they were awakened early in the morning by an intruder inside their home’s kitchen, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said. The women confronted the intruder, who fled the scene before police were called.

Police identified the 30-year-old from a photograph taken by one of the women. The witnesses said that they saw him get into a vehicle “owned by Glide School District” and search through compartments, the post said.

Gilligan was located walking on North Umpqua Highway with a backpack that police say was stolen from another vehicle the suspect had broken into. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of a gallon of milk and a can of beets, which authorities suspect were stolen.

Gilligan was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of burglary, unlawful entry into a vehicle, theft and criminal mischief, , the post said.