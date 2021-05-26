Video Of Bees Working Together To Open Soda Bottle Has Twitter Users Buzzing
It’s the bee-ginning of the end.
Footage going viral on Twitter shows two busy bees working in concert to pop the top on a bottle to get at the sweet Fanta nectar inside:
Two bees opening a soda bottle together.. 😲 pic.twitter.com/SFjV2wb14I
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 25, 2021
According to video licensor Viral Hog, the moment was captured last week in São Paulo, Brazil. Now, everyone is buzzing about it on social media:
IT’S STARTING. https://t.co/BbDI0aB3K9
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 25, 2021
We humans had a good run. Been nice.😄 https://t.co/jcUQmFL0EX
— MnKollar_writer (@MnkollarW) May 25, 2021
I don’t welcome these new Overlords. https://t.co/S3m7SDt90o
— Mikos Von Beaverhaus (@iMikosnyc) May 25, 2021
Years from now, when bees are running the world, this will be one of those anthropologic videos shown to young bees in school about a key moment in the evolution of their species - like when humans first used crude tools https://t.co/OShXOBRxwy
— David Montero (@DaveMontero) May 25, 2021
Not sure what Fanta's advertisement budget is, but they better take advantage of this freebie. https://t.co/z7eQRgZ5ri
— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) May 25, 2021
Aww hell, we in trouble. https://t.co/i34RU1s39B
— Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) May 25, 2021
Is this the real life?! Is this just Fanta bee?! https://t.co/n9X9cmWaNA
— Thomas Sullivan (@Yfz84) May 25, 2021
We’ll all be working for that bee, some day. https://t.co/NkrFEZFV22
— John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️🌈 (@aravosis) May 25, 2021
On a long enough timeline, we are screwed. https://t.co/PT7dEvEroh
— 𝚗𝚋𝚕𝚛 (@nblr) May 25, 2021
"They're here to replace us......" https://t.co/XeOVeYKwxK
— Dennis Herring (@dcherring) May 25, 2021
🐝🐝🐝 TEAMWORK 🐝🐝🐝 https://t.co/Jj2slEiqTu
— Scott Peterson 🇺🇸 (@ScottPeterson69) May 26, 2021
Cracking open a cold one with the bees. https://t.co/5zNOZ8XwSA
— Trevor Fraley (@illustrevor) May 25, 2021
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.