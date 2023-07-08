The bees are buzzing, and so is this N.L. beekeeper from Nigeria

William Kigbu is the volunteer beekeeper at O'Brien Farm in St. John's, and began his beekeeping journey in Nigeria. (Heather Barrett/CBC - image credit)

William Kigbu is the volunteer beekeeper at O'Brien Farm in St. John's, and began his beekeeping journey in Nigeria.

William Kigbu is the volunteer beekeeper at O'Brien Farm in St. John's. He began beekeeping in Nigeria. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up as a beekeeper in Nigeria, William Kigbu said protecting his bees over the winter months was a foreign concept before continuing his hobby in Newfoundland.

"I've never heard that term before," Kigbu told CBC News. "Here you have to winterize them, protect them from too much exposure to the cold and wind."

Kigbu is the volunteer beekeeper at O'Brien Farm in St. John's, and works to maintain the apiary's four hives.

The bees are hard at work as pollinators on the farm, he said, which makes for a great environment for beekeeping.

"I grew up on a farm in Nigeria. My dad had some bees at the farm, so I was helping with beekeeping and stuff," he said.

"It's an interesting venture, I must say. I enjoy it quite a bit."

Kigbu said he finds working with the bees to be very calming and is often enthralled watching them perform their assigned roles in the hive.

Kingu says he finds working with bees to be extremely calming.

Kingu says he finds working with bees to be extremely calming. (Heather Barrett/CBC)

"Understanding how these bees behave, and how humans can work with them and make them mutually beneficial to both of us, they help the plants and they give us honey," he said.

"And as you work with them, somehow you get to even understand their language in a way. You can know when they're agitated, know when they're calm, [or when] they're in a very happy mood. They're telling me that everything is fine in the hive. The queen is there, and life is good."

Kigbu said the move to Newfoundland beekeeping also comes with different methods. In Nigeria, for example, he and his father often collected bees using jam inside of a swarm box. In Newfoundland, they have to be purchased.

He's also experimenting with introducing top bar hives, the oldest and most commonly used style of hive in the world. The style of hive allows the bees to create their own combs as opposed to the frames of the Langstroth hive used in much of the province.

LISTEN | Beekeeper William Kigbu speaks withWeekend AM'sHeather Barrett about his bees:

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador