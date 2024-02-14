Bees announce club-record turnover

A general view inside the Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford have announced their financial results for the year ending in June 2023, including a club-record turnover of £166.5m.

The Bees achieved a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, their highest since World War Two, and broke their transfer record three times across the 2022-23 season.

Cliff Crown, Brentford chair, said: "The 2022-23 season marked an exceptional period of growth for our club, highlighted by our ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

"These financial results are pleasing but represent a significant decrease in profitability from the first season in the Premier League.

"Continued growth of all revenue streams is essential if the club is to continue to invest in the playing squad and in our facilities."