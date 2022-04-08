Beer's blast in 9th lifts Diamondbacks over Padres 4-2

  Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly is hit by a pitch to load the bases during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  The San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks line up for the national anthem prior to a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim steals second as Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte applies the tag during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith (26) celebrates his base hit against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
DAVID BRANDT
·4 min read
PHOENIX (AP) — Seth Beer launched a game-winning, three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Thursday night.

Beer's blast to deep right field off Craig Stammen spoiled a stellar outing by San Diego starter Yu Darvish, who fired six no-hit innings before being pulled with a 2-0 lead after throwing 92 pitches.

The Padres lost because of a bullpen meltdown. San Diego took a 2-0 lead into the ninth but Robert Suarez — who was making his major league debut — walked the first two batters he faced and then hit Carson Kelly with a pitch to load the bases.

Stammen entered and immediately threw a wild pitch that scored Christian Walker to make it 2-1. And then Beer, in just his 13th big league at-bat, crushed a breaking ball that gave the Diamondbacks a comeback victory on National Beer Day in the United States.

No joke.

Diamondbacks fans chanted Beer's popular last name in celebration as he rounded the bases.

San Diego took a no-hitter into the seventh but Arizona's first batter of the inning, Pavin Smith, laced a line-drive single off reliever Tim Hill.

The decision by new Padres manager Bob Melvin to take Darvish out of the game wasn't a surprise: Pitchers all around the game are on limited pitch counts following a lockout-shortened spring training.

Ha-Seong Kim — starting at shortstop in place of injured San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr. — didn't get a hit but managed to score twice after reaching on a walk and a fielder's choice. He also had a stolen base.

Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner — making his eighth opening day start — threw two scoreless innings before trouble in the third. He walked four Padres, needing 42 pitches to get through the inning, and Luke Voit's walk forced in Kim to give San Diego a 1-0 lead.

Bumgarner struck out Wil Myers to end the threat, but the pitcher's day was done. He gave up one run and one hit over three innings.

It was a warm opening day in Phoenix and it was 93 degrees for the 6:40 p.m. first pitch, though it cooled off quickly once the sun went down. The T-shirts and shorts provided a much different scene than places like Chicago, St. Louis and Kansas City, where cold and blustery conditions were the norm.

It was a rough offensive start, but a great finish for the Diamondbacks, who are trying to improve on last year's 110-loss season.

Joe Mantiply (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth.

ROGERS TO SAN DIEGO

Looking for bullpen help, the Padres shook up their roster on opening day, adding All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in a trade with Minnesota. Melvin said pregame that Rogers would immediately slide into the back of the bullpen when he arrives. Rooker will start in Triple-A.

San Diego sent right-handers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán to the Twins.

PROFAR IN LEFT, AGAIN

Jurickson Profar started in left field, giving the Padres a little continuity at the position.

Profar's second opening day in a row in left snapped a streak of 17 straight years in which San Diego started a different left fielder. Ryan Klesko started in left in 2004 and 2005.

That's the second-longest streak in MLB history behind the St. Louis Browns/Baltimore Orioles, who started different left fielders 19 years in a row from 1937-55.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: San Diego opened the season with two players on the 10-day injured list: RHPs Mike Clevinger and Luís Garcia. Tatis is on the 60-day IL after having surgery during spring training on his broken left wrist.

Diamondbacks: Arizona started with three players on the 10-day injured list, including two projected starters, SS Nick Ahmed (right shoulder inflammation) and 3B Josh Rojas (strained right oblique). RHP J.B. Bukauskas is on the 60-day IL with a strained right shoulder.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks and Padres meet Friday night for the second game of a four-game series. RHP Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona against Padres newcomer Sean Manaea.

___

Follow David Brandt at www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

