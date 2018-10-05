Iowa bar locks up beer in fridge until neighbor Nebraska finally wins

Nebraska is 0-4 to start the season and is on an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season. So an Iowa bar is offering beer. Eventually. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

We may have never thought a bar would be following Cleveland’s lead for Nebraska of all teams, but here we are.

One bar owner is looking to make Nebraska fans’ lives a little better when the Cornhuskers do eventually win a game. Nebraska is 0-4 and is currently on an eight-game losing streak dating back to 2017.

The story comes from Omaha World-Herald. Matt Johnson, owner of Barley’s Bar in Council Bluffs, Iowa, has stocked a refrigerator full of Budweiser to open when a victory comes for his neighbors, a la the Bud Light fridges when the Cleveland Browns broke their skid.





“As most great ideas come, they come after a few beers,” Johnson told the Omaha World-Herald. “A bunch of Iowa fans were talking about how fun it would be to do a Cleveland Browns style cooler.”

The Cornhuskers also lost their last four games of the 2017 season, including a 56-14 loss to Iowa, who plays Nebraska on the final weekend of the season again in 2018. The eight-game losing streak for the Huskers is the worst in the program’s 129-year history and could easily stretch to nine on Saturday.

Story Continues

Nebraska plays at No. 16 Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Nebraska is a 17.5-point underdog. The beer is much needed.

Johnson said it’s a rare chance at “fun banter back and forth” between the two Big Ten Conference teams. He’s an Iowa fan and his bar is just over Nebraska’s eastern border.

The fridge has a “Forever Red” reminder at the top and a greeting along the side that references first-year head coach Scott Frost.

“In the spirit of being Iowa Nice, Barley’s is offering a gift to our neighbor who is hurting. Their once proud program can’t seem to win a game. When the Big Red ends the 2nd longest losing streak in the nation, enjoy some ‘Frosty’ cold beverages on us. #GBR #IowaNice”

There’s nothing like free beer after the euphoria of a rare victory. Just ask Cleveland.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Tom Brady throws 500th career TD in win vs. Colts

• LeBron sports Kaepernick shirt during NBA preseason

• Tim Brown: Braves understanding October’s cruelty

• Dan Wetzel: Underbelly of college hoops is being exposed

