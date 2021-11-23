Beer Canada creates first Canadian Beer Policy Advisory Council
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Beer Canada's Policy Advisory Council will provide a leadership forum to gather input from brewers from coast-to-coast on important policy issues impacting Canadian beer and brewing.
Beer is one of the most heavily taxed and regulated consumer goods in the country and Beer Canada's Policy Advisory Council will seek consensus across the sector on key federal, provincial, and municipal alcohol policy related to:
Alcohol tax policy,
Labelling and product standards,
Market access, including e-commerce and new emerging routes to market,
Environmental, container and packaging regulation,
Trade promotion & marketing rules, and
Social responsibility promotion.
"We are happy to join the new Policy Advisory Council and work with other breweries across the country to improve the operating environment for beer," said Tracey Larson, owner of Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. in Revelstoke, British Columbia.
"Canada is a relatively small national market for beer, yet too often regulators and legislators make it challenging for brewers to service beer consumers from coast-to-coast," said CJ Hélie President of Beer Canada. "Our new Policy Advisory Council will take a national view and promote policies that help Canadian brewers succeed and support beer consumers".
Membership with Beer Canada is open to all breweries with a Canadian federal brewer's license issued under the Excise Act.
ABOUT BEER CANADA
Beer Canada is the sole national inclusive voice and advocate for the people who make and enjoy our nation's beers. Our members account for 90% of beer produced in Canada.
The domestic production and sale of beer supports 149,000 Canadian jobs, generates $14 billion in Gross Domestic Product and $5.7 billion in government tax revenues.
Beer Canada encourages the adoption of fair and responsible legislation, regulation, and alcohol policy at the municipal, provincial/territorial, federal and international levels. Members have a long and proud tradition in the promotion of responsible alcohol production, distribution, sale, and consumption.
CURRENT POLICY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEMBERS
7/62 Craft Brewers Inc.
Madoc, Ontario
Alley Kat Brewing Company Ltd.
Edmonton, Alberta
Bearhill Brewing Company
Jasper, Alberta
Bishop's Arches Brewery
Sherbrooke, Québec
Blindman Brewing
Lacombe, Alberta
Calabogie Brewing Co.
Calabogie, Ontario
Equals Brewing Company
London, Ontario
Fort Gary Brewing Company
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Garrison Brewing Co.
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Great Western Brewing Company
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Kichesippi Beer Co.
Nepean, Ontario
Labatt Breweries of Canada
London, Ontario
Lake of the Woods Brewing Comp
Kenora, Ontario
Molson Coors Canada
Toronto, Ontario
Mt. Begbie Brewing Company
Revelstoke, British Columbia
Muskoka Brewery Inc.
Bracebridge, Ontario
Niagara College Teaching Brewery
Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
Paddock Wood Brewing
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Propeller Brewing Company
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Pump House Brewery
Moncton, New Brunswick
Sleeman Breweries Ltd.
Guelph, Ontario
Vancouver Island Brewery
Victoria, British Columbia
Whitetooth Brewing Co.
Golden, British Columbia
Yukon Brewing Co.
Whitehorse, Yukon
SOURCE Beer Canada
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/23/c6207.html