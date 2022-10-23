Beer and baseball: Yurok Tribe tells its story through landmark sports deal

Hallie Golden
·7 min read

These days, you’ll see them sprinkled across Oracle Park, the stadium of the San Francisco Giants: bright blue cans with images of a steelhead fish flapping above a waterway, a deer with its head to the ground or a dam in the Klamath River.

The cans are produced by the Mad River Brewing Company, owned by the largest federally recognized Indigenous nation in California, the Yurok Tribe. And in April, they became the first tribally owned craft beer sold in a major league sports stadium.

Under the unflinching lights of the ballfield, the brewery’s drinks amplify some of the Yuroks’ most pressing causes: there’s Undammed: Demand Release, a hard seltzer named to bring awareness to the fight to save salmon threatened by dam removal on the Klamath River, and the Historic State Park IPA, designed to showcase the Yurok Tribe’s work telling the accurate history of their ancestral land now designated as a state park.

Their presence in and out of the stands has helped combat damaging stereotypes of Indigenous people, alcoholism and the tokenism too often seen in the sports industry, while creating a support system for the nation’s struggling economy.

“There’s a lot of money made off of false narratives of us,” said Linda Cooley, CEO of Mad River Brewing. “Instead of using us as an image or a token, why not just let us tell our own story, and show you that we can bring business?”

‘Telling our own story’

The Yurok Tribe has about 6,700 members, its reservation nestled on the north-west tip of California.

The Tribe purchased the brewery in October 2019, in an effort to grow business with casinos in California and bolster endeavors on the reservation, where they manage and operate a hotel and a campground.

Expanding economic ventures off reservation has been a priority for the community in recent years, said Toby Vanlandingham, the Yurok agricultural corporation president and a Yurok tribal councilmember.

The unemployment rate on the reservation is nearly 90%, Vanlandingham said. Many tribal members live below the poverty line, the nation’s vice-chairman, Frankie Myers, said during congressional testimony in 2019.

“The bulk of us have always known that we’re never going to have sustainable economics unless we go off reservation,” Vanlandingham said. “The reservation doesn’t have the economy. And we don’t have the cash to build the type of economy that we would need to sustain some of the programs.”

That’s where the Mad River Brewing came in.

The California company had been around for over 30 years, and in August 2019 its previous owners reached out to Cooley, who has been working in the beer business since she turned 21. Their growth had become stagnant, the owners told Cooley, but they thought the Yurok Tribe might have more luck, especially if they worked with casinos.

Related: ‘It’s a completely new day’: the rise of Indigenous films and TV shows

Mere months after the tribe took over, the Covid pandemic hit, and the majority of the businesses the brewery planned to work with shuttered.

“We took that time to focus on what can we do in a larger picture … and what message do we want to send?” Cooley recalled.

The company rebranded so its ales and hard seltzers came with important messages, and it added the Yurok Country certification to showcase where the product came from. Then, Cooley, a lifelong baseball fan, started emailing the Giants.

“I told them my idea of really just letting us have our own voice and that being our platform of telling our own story,” she said. “And we ended up signing a contract.”

Spreading the word

Today, Mad River Brewing beers are sold throughout Oracle Park during games, and the brewery has held several popular beer tastings for fans. Cooley was even able to throw the first pitch on the second day of opening weekend.

Jessica Santamaria, vice-president of partnerships and business development for the San Francisco Giants, said the team had made a point of celebrating diversity through such events as Pride and Native American Heritage Night. Joining forces with the Yurok Tribe was more than just celebrating; it was a way to “use our brand as a platform to help,” she said.

Since making the deal with the Giants, the brewery has heard from the ice hockey teams the San Jose Sharks and the San Jose Barracuda. This year, they worked out a deal in which the Yurok Tribe would have its own branded bar inside the Barracuda’s new arena. It features Native designs and the words: “A craft brewery owned by California’s largest tribe.”

The company’s beers can also be found at Costco, Walmart and Safeway. And Cooley said the company was working on several other contracts with sports teams, including another major league team.

The partnerships could be an example for teams across the nation, Cooley said, as franchises reevaluate their histories. “I’ve read so many comments on articles when other teams are being renamed, and the most common question was people were asking, ‘Well, what should they do?’” said Cooley. “And my answer is this. This is what they should do.”

The tribe has faced challenges beyond Covid, including contending with damaging stereotypes about Indigenous people and alcoholism.

“There’s a lot of suppression and false facts and false narratives and where us ourselves are supposed to think that we have a different reaction to alcohol than any other ethnicity, which is not accurate,” said Cooley.

She recalled one particularly disheartening comment on a local Indigenous article about the brewery that said: “How are we praising a girl that is killing our community?”

Those types of negative comments have begun to subside, Cooley said, adding she has made a point of focusing more on the positive and historical parts of the brewery venture.

“We’re trying to get our message out to the masses and we’re trying to drive economics and a different view,” she said. “And I think the more positive news we have, the more we’ll fight the false narrative.”

A broad impact

About 5% of Mad River’s profits are earmarked for the causes featured on its beer, while, according to Vanlandingham, 20% of its net revenue is sent back to the tribe, whose council distributes it to the services and programs most in need.

Tribal leadership declined to go into specifics about how profitable the brewery has been, but Vanlandingham said the Yurok Agricultural Corporation, which owns the brewery and several other businesses, has sent about $160,000 to the nation so far this year.

The brewery, along with the nation’s lumber mill, have helped fund the Weitchpec Nursery, an on-reservation business re-opened in the spring that now has four employees. Mad River has also hired a few tribal members and expects to hire 30 more by next summer, Cooley said. The company typically pays as much as $18 an hour, plus benefits, she added.

But its greatest impact has been the renown the brewery has brought to the Yurok Tribe and Native people in California in general, said Vanlandingham.

“From little Yurok Country up here in northern California making an impact to where 40,000 people are seeing our logo splashed across the screens and seeing ‘Yurok,’” he said. “One of my crowning moments as a tribal leader is the fact that we’ve gone from nobody knows anything about us to now a household name – at least to Giants fans.”

Cooley said she remembered previous encounters with non-Indigenous people where, after they learned she was Native, they told her they didn’t know there were still “Indians”.

“I think the more opportunities we have to educate people that we’re here, we’re active, we’re proud – it opens up their mind,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Nick Robertson joins the lineup and scores two to lead Leafs over Stars in OT

    TORONTO — Nick Robertson capped an emotional stretch with a moment he's dreamed of for a long time. The 21-year-old scored his second goal of the night in his season debut at 3:46 of overtime Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2. After breaking up a play at the other end of the rink, Robertson took a pass from Auston Matthews on a 3-on-1 rush and fired past Scott Wedgewood to cap the winger's best performance as a pro. "It was exciting," Robertson said. "But now for

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NHL botched its season-opening festivities

    With the NHL season in full swing, we look at some under-the-radar players, good and bad marketing and much more.

  • Canadian women hurting but still winning at Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

    Canada is enduring a war of attrition at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. But coach Kevin Rouet's team has yet to stumble. The third-ranked Canadian women (2-0-0) wrap up Pool B play Saturday night against the sixth-ranked U.S. (1-1-0) in Auckland (3:15 p.m. Sunday local time) in control of their own destiny, despite losing a third player for the tournament in the wake of last weekend's 22-12 win over No. 5 Italy. Scrum half Brianna Miller was taken to hospital after the match and ruled out o

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.