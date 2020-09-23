Beekeepers aim to keep N.L. free of 'devastating' varroa mite, with new plan

Beekeepers in Newfoundland and Labrador are embarking on a training, testing and advertising blitz this fall in an effort to protect the province's status as one of the few places in the world free from a pest that devastates honeybees.

There's been no sign so far of the varroa destructor mite in honeybee colonies in the province. The mite preys on the bees and has wreaked havoc on colonies in other parts of Canada and around the world.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Beekeeping Association is hoping to stave off that devastation, and launched its varroa action plan this week to protect the bees, and educate their keepers.

"It's a devastating parasite," said Peter Armitage, a small-scale beekeeper and one of the three co-authors of the plan.

"That combination of feeding on the liver bodies and the fat bodies of the honeybee and the viruses has a very, very devastating impact on honeybee health… after a number of years, when the numbers of Varroa build up in colonies, they generally kill the colony."

If varroa comes to the province, Armitage said beekeepers will have to fight an uphill battle to keep the parasite out of their regions, considering how widespread it is around the world.

View photos Garrett Barry/CBC More

Hope for prevention

The action plan offers more than a dozen key recommendations for other beekeepers as well as the provincial government.

Those include mandatory testing of in-province bee farms that sell their insects, creation of a volunteer-run testing program and training employees of shipping companies to monitor for illegal bee importation.

"Frankly, I haven't met anybody outside of Newfoundland who's optimistic that we can keep this parasite out of here," Armitage said.

"But, you know, our membership… said we want to do our damnedest to keep this parasite out of here, because we could lose most of our honeybees and it could discourage future hobby beekeepers from taking up the craft, and it could make it impossible to develop a beekeeping industry in this province."

Armitage is organizing free workshops for other beekeepers to train them on how to monitor and treat varroa mites. His plan calls for increased, regular testing around the province and in specific high-risk areas — close to shipping and import areas.

"If it's detected, we might have a chance of eradicating it," he said. "But this is going to take the co-operation of all beekeepers in the province, and it's going to take some discipline."

"Every beekeeper can do this, and frankly, if we get varroa mites here in Newfoundland, every beekeeper is going to be doing this anyways. Because if they don't, their colonies will die. So they might as well learn how to do it now."

View photos Garrett Barry/CBC More

Story continues