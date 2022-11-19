Beekeeper persuades palace guards to let her deliver sweet treat to King Charles

Anne Rowberry - Lee Thomas

A beekeeper persuaded Buckingham Palace security guards to let her deliver a jar of honey to King Charles - which he then sampled for breakfast.

Anne Rowberry, the president of the British Beekeepers Association, had travelled to the capital to give a jar of honey to her MP and take a picture outside the gates of Buckingham Palace to celebrate National Honey Day.

However, when she arrived she decided she also wanted to try to give a jar of honey to the King.

The 74-year-old master beekeeper said: "I went round to the side of the palace and found a gate where about six police were standing.

"I told them I wanted to come in and they said no because they don't let anybody in through that gate and certainly no guests could come in through here and give gifts to the King.

"I explained carefully what I was doing. I explained I was the president of the British Beekeepers Association and the association was a charity with about 27,000 members and we wanted to give the king a jar of honey for National Honey Day."

King Charles - Lee Thomas

Mrs Rowberry, who has been a member of the organisation for the last 15 years, explained that charities were sometimes allowed to give gifts to the Royal Household and asked the security team to check.

"They sort of looked a bit confused when I said that but they went to check," she said.

Around ten minutes later a member of staff came to the gate to collect the honey from Mrs Rowberry in person.

"He'd been told by the head of the household that he had to deliver it because it would be on the King’s breakfast table the next morning. And that was great. I was really pleased about that," she said.

Mrs Rowberry added that as she left the building she spoke to the policeman who had initially denied her entry to the palace.

"He told me; 'I can't believe what's just happened. I do not believe that you've just taken a gift through this gate. It has never happened in the 23 years I have been here'," she said.

Mrs Rowberry, from Bath, then went to the House of Commons to present another jar of honey to her constituency MP, Wera Hobhouse.

A few weeks later Mrs Rowberry received a letter from the King’s secretary thanking her for the "generous gift". The letter said the King was "very touched" by the present and was enjoying the honey.

National Honey Day takes place on October 21. This is the first year it has been celebrated in the UK.