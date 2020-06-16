TORONTO, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Beefeater Blood Orange is bursting onto the gin scene, as the latest bold and refreshing expression from the world's most awarded gin brand.

Beefeater Blood Orange Launches in Canada (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

Inspired by the Orange Gin distilled in 1876 by Beefeater's founder, James Burrough, and created to satisfy a growing Canadian thirst for flavoured gin, Beefeater Blood Orange has a bittersweet juicy flavour and a vibrant, striking colour, set to appeal to today's gin drinker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This brand new expression builds on Beefeater's long history of experimentation, which saw founder James Burrough develop his first Orange Gin using oranges sourced from London's iconic Covent Garden fruit market. Today, Beefeater Blood Orange is expertly made in London under the watchful eye of gin's most experienced Master Distiller, Desmond Payne MBE — a pioneer of the modern gin industry.

The gin category in Canada is now worth $420 million, growing by 19.5 per cent value versus last year1 and within that, flavoured gin is experiencing a boom, growing more than 300 per cent value versus last year2. Beefeater is putting itself at the forefront of flavoured gin with the highly successfully launch of Beefeater Pink Strawberry in 2019 and now with this zesty innovation.

"There is a significant opportunity for flavoured gin in Canada and Beefeater is well placed, as a loved and established gin brand, to satisfy the growing consumer need," says Aoife O'Reilly, Brand Manager, Beefeater for Canada at Corby Spirit and Wine.

Beefeater Master Distiller Desmond Payne adds: "Like our founder James Burrough, who created his first Orange Gin to appeal to his contemporaries almost 150 years ago, we have created this zesty new gin for the cocktail and spritz drinkers of 2020, who will love its enticing citrus aromas, bold flavours and statement shade."

Story continues

Beefeater Blood Orange is designed to be enjoyed in a Blood Orange B&T, blending Beefeater Blood Orange with tonic or ginger ale or, if you are looking for a low-calorie mixer, try soda water and serving in a goblet over ice and a slice of blood orange. However, its versatile flavours and aromas also make it the perfect base for a broad range of cocktails and Beefeater invites mixologists and consumers alike to experiment with this delicious, juicy gin.

Beefeater Blood Orange is now available in Ontario in the LCBO, in BCLS in British Columbia, NSLC in Nova Scotia and in select retailers in Alberta. Beefeater Blood Orange will be rolling out to stores in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick later this month.

Tasting Notes

Taste: The bitter-sweet flavour of juicy blood orange gives way to classic gin aromas of juniper and angelica, developing into a long, rich finish.

Aroma: Fresh citrus and tangy blood orange aroma.

Appearance: Vibrant blood orange colour, that holds when mixed with tonic.

Beefeater Blood Orange is best served as Blood Orange B&T.

Pour the gin over ice and top with tonic water or soda water. Add a slide of fresh blood orange and serve in a goblet.

About Beefeater

Beefeater is the world's most awarded gin brand and with its distillery based in the heart of London, it is the only historic dry gin distilled in the capital city. Created by James Burrough in the 19th century, the iconic Beefeater recipe has remained virtually unchanged and today it is guarded by Beefeater's Master Distiller, Desmond Payne, the most experienced gin distiller in the world.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.





1 ACD Retail Value as of April 2020. 2 IWSR data 2019 vs 2018. Flavoured gin in Canada.

Beefeater Blood Orange Launches in Canada (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

Corby Spirit and Wine (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2020/16/c3327.html