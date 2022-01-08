Beef sticks sold at Walmart and other national retailers recalled. They may contain milk.

Nearly 15,000 pounds of beef sticks are recalled from grocery shelves nationwide, including at Walmart, because of misbranding.

The problem: Undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Saturday.

The snafu was discovered after the manufacturer, Abbyland Foods, received consumer complaints that there was cheese in the beef sticks and reported the problem to FSIS.

What brand is recalled?

Abbyland Foods, Inc., a Wisconsin company, recalled about 14,976 pounds of its Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks, due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service, the treats contain milk, which can be problematic for those with a milk allergy. The milk is not declared on the product’s label.

People with a milk allergy can develop stomach cramps, diarrhea, skin rash, intermittent coughing, vomiting, hives and other ailments, according to Healthline.

Though rare, it’s possible for a child with a milk allergy to have a serious anaphylactic shock reaction, according to Healthline.

What to look for

▪ The Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks were produced between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, 2021.

▪ The two-pound, clear plastic packages feature the product name and sell-by dates of 11/15/2022 or 11/17/2022 on the label.

▪ The Iowa Smokehouse products also have the establishment number 1633B on the package printed below the sell by date.

What you should do

As of the recall date, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone having an adverse reaction from eating any of the beef sticks.

If you did eat some and feel something is not quite right, let your healthcare provider know.

In the meantime, if some of the recalled Iowa Smokehouse Original Smoked Beef Sticks are in your fridge, don’t eat them. FSIS suggests you throw them out or return them to where you bought them for a refund.

Questions about the recall? Contact Paul Hess, a controller at Abbyland Foods, at 715-223-6386, extension 7813.

The FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls also lists recalls and provides distribution lists when applicable.