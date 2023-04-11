‘Beef’ to Stew in Limited/Anthology Series Category for This Year’s Emmys

Sorry “Beef” fans, but it looks like you will not get to see if Steven Yeun and Ali Wong duke it out crappily ever after, as Netflix has submitted the much-buzzed-about new title as a Limited Series or Anthology candidate, the streamer said Tuesday.

The prime-needle-drop dramedy about two Los Angelenos (Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, surefire contenders for acting awards this season) who escalate into wild antics directed at each other’s livelihoods after exchanging profane tirades and gestures in a parking lot, has been a talking point in pop culture circles since premiering on Netflix on April 6.

Critics and audiences alike have been praising the two leads’ outstanding performances, the energetic narrative courtesy of showrunner Lee Sung Jin (a former “Silicon Valley” scribe and producer), and the vibrant representation of Asian-American families.

This move, however, does not mean that “Beef” cannot return in some capacity, as many have whispered it could go the route of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and eventually change its status to a drama series. Whether any of its current cast remains is yet to be seen, but given the rarity of the popularity and acclaim “Beef” has received, expect it to served up again at some point.

“Beef” joins an already impressive roster of Emmy hopefuls in the Limited Series/Anthology category, including FX’s “Fleischman is in Trouble,”, Apple TV+’s “Black Bird,” Amazon’s “Daisy Jones and the Six,” and Netflix’s own “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” as possible other nominees in the always-competitive category.

