Beef keema recipe
An old favourite that can be created with this simple batch-cook mince recipe as its base. This was the first Indian dish I ever cooked because it was based on mince and I could get my hands on nearly all of the ingredients. You can also make it with minced lamb.
Timings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
1 tbsp groundnut oil
½ onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2cm cube of ginger, grated
1 fresh green chilli, halved, deseeded and chopped
3 tsp ground cumin
1½ tsp ground turmeric
2 tsp ground coriander
⅓ simple mince recipe, defrosted
100g frozen peas
75g plain yoghurt
4 tbsp chopped coriander
lime or lemon juice, to taste
Method
Heat the oil and fry the onion, garlic, ginger and chilli over a medium heat until the onion is softening.
Add the cumin, turmeric and ground coriander.
Stir in the mince, bring to a gentle simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
Add the peas, yoghurt and half the chopped coriander, and cook for another 5 minutes, without boiling.
Taste for seasoning. Add some lime or lemon juice if you think it needs it and stir in the rest of the coriander.
Serve with paratha, naan or roti, or rice, and chutney.