Beef keema recipe

Serve with naan or roti, and of course chutney - Haarala Hamilton

An old favourite that can be created with this simple batch-cook mince recipe as its base. This was the first Indian dish I ever cooked because it was based on mince and I could get my hands on nearly all of the ingredients. You can also make it with minced lamb.

Timings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves

2

Ingredients

1 tbsp groundnut oil

½ onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2cm cube of ginger, grated

1 fresh green chilli, halved, deseeded and chopped

3 tsp ground cumin

1½ tsp ground turmeric

2 tsp ground coriander

⅓ simple mince recipe, defrosted

100g frozen peas

75g plain yoghurt

4 tbsp chopped coriander

lime or lemon juice, to taste

Method