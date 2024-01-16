‘Beef’ Creator Lee Sung Jin On Potential Season 2: “There Are So Many Paths” – Emmys Backstage

Netflix’s massive eight Emmy wins for limited series Beef should provide enough momentum for a second season greenlight despite no official decision yet for what was a close-ended season one.

Still, creator Lee Sung Jin is totally open to one.

More from Deadline

“I feel like there are so many paths. It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology,” the creator said backstage at the Emmys, “It could be many things. It’s up to the great algorithm. We’re all waiting to hear.”

Lee inked a multi-year film and TV deal with Netflix back in November.

The creator also got the same question at the Golden Globes backstage about a Beef season 2, answering: ““We always pitched the season to buyers as an anthology series. There was always going to be new characters,” Jin explained. “Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that’s really up to Netflix. But whatever they decide, I’m definitely ready.”

Beef stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong have sweeped acting awards at the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Maria Bello, who was up for limited series best supporting actress tonight, won the Golden Globe for that category.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.