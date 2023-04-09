‘Beef’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Buzzworthy Netflix Series (Photos)

The Netflix series “Beef” is being hailed as one of the best TV shows of 2023 so far, with standout performances in particular from stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun. This story of how a road rage encounter festers and unites two strangers in a twisted way is packed with fresh talent, with one particular standout performer making his acting debut while being a well-known artist in his own right. Created by Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” vacillates between comedy, drama and thriller, always keeping viewers on their toes.

But if you’re wondering where you know some of the actors from, we’ve got a complete “Beef” cast and character guide to help you keep things straight.

Steven Yeun as Danny

Yeun plays Danny Cho, a temperamental contractor who can’t seem to catch a break. Yeun first came to prominence playing Glenn on “The Walking Dead,” and earned acclaim for dramatic roles in films like “Burning” and “Minari,” scoring an Oscar nomination for his work in the latter film. He also recently starred in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” and is a prolific voice actor with roles on “Tuca & Bertie,” “Trollhunters” and “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

Ali Wong as Amy

Wong plays Amy Lau Nakai, a successful small business owner who is on the cusp of selling her company so she can spend more time with her daughter and stay-at-home husband. Wong is an accomplished standup comedian with numerous specials to her name (including the Netflix special “Don Wong”). She also co-wrote, produced and starred in the Netflix rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” starred on the TV series “American Housewife” and had a recurring role on the Prime Video series “Paper Girls.” Like Yeun, Wong is an accomplished voice actor with roles in “Tuca & Bertie” and “Big Mouth.”

Young Mazino as Paul

Young Mazino plays Danny’s younger brother Paul. This is Mazino’s first major acting role after one-episode stints on shows like “Prodigal Son” and “Blue Bloods.”

David Choe as Isaac

Isaac is Danny and Paul’s volatile cousin, whose not-so-above-board dealings put their family in jeopardy. Isaac is played by David Choe, an accomplished artist, author, musician and journalist in his first major acting role. Prior to “Beef,” Choe’s only other acting role was a cameo in “The Mandalorian” Season 2.

Joseph Lee as George

Lee fills the role of George, Amy’s kind-hearted husband. George is the son of a famous artist and an aspiring sculptor himself. Lee plays Lt. Mura on “Star Trek: Picard” and also had roles in “Searching” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”

Patti Yasutake as Fumi

Fumi is George’s famous artist mother who has no problem letting Amy what she really thinks about her business, decorating skills and parenting. Yasutake is best known for playing Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek Generations” and “Star Trek: First Contact.”

Maria Bello as Jordan

Maria Bello fills the role of Jordan, the owner and CEO of a Costco-like chain that is in talks to buy Amy’s company. Bello’s previous roles range from “Coyote Ugly” to “A History of Violence” to “Prisoners,” and she starred on TV series “ER,” “Goliath” and “NCIS.” Bello also produced and co-wrote the 2022 historical epic “The Woman King.”

Ashley Park as Naomi

Naomi is Jordan’s sister-in-law and a nosy neighbor of Amy’s. Ashley Park plays Mindy Chen on “Emily in Paris,” and originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in the “Mean Girls” musical on Broadway. She also stars on the comedy series “Girls5Eva.”

Justin H. Min as Edwin

Edwin is the praise leader at a local church and is married to a former girlfriend of Danny’s. Justin H. Min is best known for playing Ben on the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” and also starred in the 2021 film “After Yang.”