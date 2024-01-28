Bee Wilson's Lamb Chops with Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce Is the Perfect Sunday Dinner: 'So Easy'

“Lamb chops are so easy to cook and come out divinely tender,” says the author of 'The Secret of Cooking'

FRED HARDY II Bee Wilson's Lamb Chops

Bee Wilson has found a way to make Catalan flavors with pantry staples.

“I’ve long loved romesco sauce, the Catalan sauce made with pounded roasted hazelnuts, almonds, peppers and vinegar, but it is a little laborious to make, so I wanted to get the same nutty flavors using cupboard ingredients," says the author of The Secret of Cooking.

She pairs the vibrant sauce with lamb because "it tastes special enough to serve to guests but comes together extremely quickly."

“Lamb chops are so easy to cook and come out divinely tender,” says Wilson. "Both the lamb and the sauce should taste savory and addictively smoky."

If you have any sauce left over, it’s also wonderful over pasta, she says.



Bee Wilson's Lamb Chops with Roasted Bell Pepper Sauce

8 (¾-in.-thick) lamb rib chops (1 to 1¼ lbs.)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2 tsp. sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. cumin seeds

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

⅓ cup, plus 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

3 garlic cloves, grated, plus 1 small clove, divided

1¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided

2 large roasted red peppers (from 1 [12-oz.] jar)

½ cup toasted sliced almonds

1. Place lamb chops in a large bowl. Add lemon juice, paprika, cinnamon, cumin seeds, crushed red pepper, ⅓ cup of the oil, grated garlic and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Stir until coated. Let stand for 30 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place red peppers, almonds, 3 tablespoons oil, whole small garlic clove and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt into a food processor; process until smooth, scraping down sides as needed, about 25 seconds.

3. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Lift chops from marinade with tongs, and add to hot skillet. Cook, undisturbed, until well browned on underside, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook other side, undisturbed, until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chop registers 135°, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate; serve with red pepper sauce.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

