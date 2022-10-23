Bee readers react to Measure A, Prop. 1 and Sac Councilman Jeff Harris’ recent comments

Fair elections

“Trump’s revealing non-response to Jan. 6 committee subpoena,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 19)

Jan. 6, 2021, was a stain on our 200-year history of peaceful transitions from one administration to the next. The Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, which clarifies the role of the vice president, makes it more difficult to object to a state’s electors and establishes governors as the officials who certify electors, will ensure that many of the problems that occurred after the 2020 election will not be a problem in 2024.

I was surprised that all but nine Republicans in the House voted against this act, withCalifornia’s Doug LaMalfa and Tom McClintock among those opposed. The orderly conduct of elections should not be a partisan issue. The Senate version of this act was sponsored by nine Republicans and eight Democrats. I hope the committee working on the final version of the act will soon have a result ready for final approval and the president’s signature.

Patricia Johnson

Elk Grove

Ethical treatment

“SCOTUS to hear arguments on 2018 CA anti-animal cruelty law,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 11)

I very much hope the Supreme Court upholds the will of California voters. The pork industry’s practice of keeping mother pigs locked in cages so small they can barely move is ridiculously cruel.

These animals, often compared to dogs for their intelligence and sociability, should never be treated this way. I encourage every Californian to think about this abuse before buying a packet of bacon or ham.

Nancy Oliver

Sacramento

Yes on Prop. 1

“California to vote on constitutional right to abortion,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 15)

As care professionals, we believe patient authority and individual accountability are fundamental to making uniquely personal health care decisions. Absent partisan politics, reproductive rights — self-determination, privacy, bodily autonomy and the freedom to assess one’s own needs — are civil rights.

With disproportionate access to reproductive care rife in California, the Dobbs decision also increases inequity for communities systemically failed by health systems. Patients of color and poor, rural and other vulnerable populations face even greater obstacles to high-quality maternal health care.

Representative democracy promises the power of our vote to protect our rights and freedoms. We believe everyone deserves access to safe, legal, high-quality reproductive care and the privacy, respect and autonomy to make their own health care choices.

Michelle Famula and Komal Hak

Davis

Bodily autonomy

“House 3rd District candidates: Kevin Kiley and Kermit Jones,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 9)

Women’s reproductive rights are not only about women’s health. They’re a matter of public health.

Congressional candidate Dr. Kermit Jones supports legislation that provides access to family planning and women’s health care, and promises to stand up to elected officials who jeopardize the bodily autonomy of all women.

His opponent’s voting record puts women and their doctors in harm’s way. Kevin Kiley voted against women’s reproductive rights. He voted against protecting a doctor’s license if they are practicing abortion. These are the same doctors who provide infertility testing, prenatal care, cancer screening and menopause treatment.

Vote for our health and well-being. Vote for Jones.

Kathy Ogburn

Grass Valley

Don’t be fooled

“Sacramento County, CA must reject harmful transportation tax,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 10)

The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board got it right when it urged a no vote on Measure A.

Don’t be fooled by any fancy brochures that end up in your mailbox. Measure A will worsen our air quality. It’s a recipe for climate disaster because it will put more cars on the road and destroy greenfields and working lands that sequester carbon.

The special interests that sponsored Measure A will try to persuade us otherwise, but this is a trojan horse. Measure A ignores the real needs of our community for revitalization of existing neighborhoods and meaningful transit that serves those who need it most.

Elizabeth Barrett

Sacramento

Protect the climate

“How special interests placed Measure A on Sacramento ballot,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 16)

Aside from the machinations that put it on the ballot, Measure A would have damaging short- and long-term consequences. With inflation high and gas prices soaring above $6 per gallon, this is certainly not the time to be saddling struggling residents and working families with a regressive sales tax. And with climate change hitting California harder and harder each year, the last thing we need at this pivotal moment is more sprawl, freeways and greenhouse gas emissions.

Sacramento is already one of the 10 dirtiest air basins in the country. Measure A will make our air quality worse, not better. I hope enough voters see Measure A for what is: an $8.5 billion gift to developers and special interests that paves over a serious problem.

For a healthier, cleaner, more sustainable future, vote no on Measure A.

Bob Burns

Sacramento

Defense of Harris

“Is Sacramento councilman Jeff Harris a racist? His own actions have invited the question,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 13)

I have known Jeff Harris for 18 years and have spent hundreds of hours in his company and in conversation on every conceivable topic. Not once has Harris uttered a comment of racially charged judgment, animus, ignorance, debasement, contempt, derision or prejudice. Not once have I witnessed an errant comment, an eye-roll or a wink from him in that vein — not one gesture or remark of disparagement of another human being based on race or presumption of a person’s value based on their race.

Damon Schwartz

Sacramento