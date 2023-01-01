Bee readers comment on Mayor Steinberg’s future career, wolf poaching, Capitol renovation

Cynicism

“Sacramento’s Mayor Steinberg seeks appellate court judgeship,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 28)

It sounds like Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is trying to have his cake and eat it too. Leaking rumors to the press is a timeworn way to test the waters for a possible judicial nomination and provide political cover if no nomination is offered.

At 63, and with no trial court experience, the mayor knows his chances for any judicial appointment are fading, but he can preserve his mayoral backup option by appearing ambivalent about his application for a cushy appellate court appointment.

Or am I just being too cynical?

Dennis Coupe

Granite Bay

Job opportunities

“Sacramento’s Mayor Steinberg seeks appellate court judgeship,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 28)

Steinberg might take a seat on the Third District Court of Appeals, though he is rumored to be interested in an appointment to the California Supreme Court. Running again for mayor, apparently, would become a possibility only if he does not receive an appointment from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On the occasion of three new Sacramento City Council members being sworn in this month, one member said to Steinberg: “All the progressive things that you’ve been wanting to do, this is your council right here, mayor.” Even with a council supportive of his goals, however, the mayor seeks other jobs. His long-term future seems to be applying for other positions in government, for which local voters should be grateful.

Bill Motmans

Sacramento

Opinion

Kiley’s misinfo

“Kevin Kiley says he wants to get things done in DC. How will he do it?” (sacbee.com, Dec. 27)

Rep.-elect Kevin Kiley said of plans to add agents to the Internal Revenue Service: “We worry they’ll find ways to harass ordinary taxpayers and small-business owners.” But IRS agents provide much-needed assistance to Kiley’s constituents. Inadequate staffing at the IRS makes reaching a live agent nearly impossible. His hypothetical concern about harassment doesn’t take into account the taxpayers who end up paying more because they were unable to get the assistance they needed had the IRS been properly staffed.

Story continues

It is one thing to be critical of the government — every American should be — but it is quite another to be an elected official implying, without citing any evidence, that an American agency is going beyond its charter to harm Americans. It is wildly irresponsible and divisive.

Neva M. Parker

Roseville

Money sink

“$1.2 billion CA Capitol renovation in limbo after court ruling,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 7)

This project has been shrouded in secrecy since its inception. Assembly Bill 1826 (2018) called for a budget of $755 million. The current price tag is nearing $1.2 billion.

The Legislature justified demolition as solving problems that can be addressed through rehabilitation, which would make the historic building more modern and safer at a much lower cost. The lawsuit provides an opportunity to redesign the project and preserve the west steps, an iconic place for citizens to assemble.

While we must protect Capitol Park, the issues of the Capitol Annex project extend far beneath the surface. I am thankful that the Legislature must pause and reevaluate its options after clearly rushing into the wrong decision the first time.

Kate Riley

Sacramento

Thanks, mayor

“Sacramento’s City Council just moved to the left. Here’s what to expect on big issues,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 15)

It’s not every day you get to exchange pleasantries and smiles with the mayor of Sacramento. But it happened to me on Dec. 20 outside Chocolate Fish.

I was waiting outside the coffee shop for my wife when I instantly recognized the mayor as he exited. As he got closer, he courteously looked up and smiled. We exchanged greetings, but then he added, “How are you?” I’m sure I responded “fine” or may have said “thank you.” I guess I wasn’t prepared for this civil engagement.

He also grabbed my shoulders as he passed. I’m guessing he knew I had recognized him and felt I deserved that extra touch. Armed with this powerful connection, I thought to myself: Thanks, Mayor, for modeling how to brighten one’s winter day.

Robert Smith

Sacramento

Mystery no more

“Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council,” (sacbee.com, Dec. 12)

I have been wondering for many years why politicians who have termed out of state and federal office, like Antonio Villaraigosa, Sheila Kuehl, Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and Karen Bass, to name a few, reappear at the city and county government levels in Los Angeles. Upon reading this article, I no longer wonder.

As a Los Angeles City Council member, de León makes $229,000 per year. A sitting member of Congress makes $174,000. What a financial boon for these career politicians! No wonder they never leave the gravy train provided by our public sector no matter how well or poorly they do their jobs.

Joan Bach

Sacramento

Stop the poaching

“Wolf found shot dead by poacher, Oregon police say. Reward offered to find killer,” (sacbee.com, Oct. 19)

Approximately four years ago, California had its first wolf poaching in over 100 years. Four years later, another wolf that had been traveling in California until a few months ago was illegally killed in Oregon.

Poaching is a growing and serious problem in the Pacific Northwest, and wolves are no exception. OR-103 is the 13th gray wolf to have been illegally killed in Oregon since 2021. None of the killers in any of these wolf poaching cases have been caught, and most likely never will.

We need more people talking about this, and more needs to be done about poaching.

John Marchwick

Eureka