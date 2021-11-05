Bee’s Prep of the Week: Brady Meyers sets regional record with 6 TD catches

Brady Meyers is one of six children, so you can imagine it can be a dog-eat, dog world around the backyard playground with siblings and even more intense at the dinner table.

The same can hold true in football. Compete for every ounce.

Meyers capped his senior season at Valley Christian Academy in Roseville in style. He caught six touchdown passes, five from Tom Rominger, in a season-ending 51-19 victory over Western Sierra Academy of Rocklin.

The six TD grabs represent a Sacramento-area record, according to Bee research and confirmed by Cal-Hi Sports, which has charted such data for decades, and Meyers won Bee Prep Football Prep of the Week honors through fan voting.

Against Western Sierra, Meyers caught eight passes for 200 yards. Over seven games this season, the 6-foot, 170-pounder recorded 56 catches for 950 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Meyers also played strong defense in the secondary. He made five tackles a game and recorded four interceptions.