Bee Opinionated: Storms strike Sacramento + Councilwoman’s cancer + Nowhere by Southwest | Opinion

Robin Epley
·3 min read

We send Bee Opinionated to newsletter subscribers first. Get it in your inbox before it publishes online: Sign up here.

I’m Robin Epley, here again with The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board.

In the past, I’ve been given strict instructions to never start off this newsletter by mentioning the weather, which I guess I tend to fall back on when I’m struggling for an intro. But I’m pretty sure I can get a one-time pass for extraordinary circumstances — because, have you seen this weather?

The city of Sacramento and nearby communities actually got off pretty lucky compared with the rest of the state, and even compared with southern Sacramento County, where levees broke in multiple places, flooding land for miles and stranding people, cars and animals. Across the state, the death toll is already up to six, including a young boy who was crushed by a falling redwood in Sonoma County.

Opinion

In the city, though, forecasts predicted that we would see up to 3 inches of rain in about a day, but the National Weather Service’s totals show most of the region got less than half that. But the storm still sent enormous amounts of rainfall through our water systems. If you can safely get out to the American River at some point this week, it’s quite the scene.

That doesn’t mean we’re not in for it over the next few days. As I write this on Friday afternoon, the sky is darkening, and it looks like we’re in for another battering this weekend. At times like these, I’m extremely grateful for the roof over my head, even if there is a small leak in the laundry room. Sacramento’s homeless population can’t say the same, and it’s something I wrote about last week:

“When a storm barreled through Sacramento in January 2022, at least three homeless people died in the wind and rain, their deaths a consequence of their government’s inability to provide shelter. A year before that, a January 2021 storm killed homeless people as Sacramento officials declined to open shelters.

“Local officials still clearly haven’t learned their lesson. Thousands of unhoused people are enduring the worst storms of another winter with no more than a thin tent between them and the elements.”

“‘They should open up every empty building they’ve got, including City Hall,’ said Bob Erlenbusch of the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness. ‘This is a disaster. This should be an emergency. The top priority for the city and county should be that people don’t die in these storms.’”

‘Like a champ’

“Heading into the holidays with a typically busy schedule, [Quirina] Orozco visited her doctor in November for a long-overdue checkup. When the doctor asked whether anything was wrong, the longtime fitness instructor mentioned that she had a small, hard lump in her abdomen. She thought it was a hernia and almost didn’t mention it. ‘Just for the sake of being safe,’ Orozco said the doctor told her, ‘Let’s send you to ultrasound.’ Then ‘the ultrasound tech was very serious about what she was doing,’ Orozco added. ‘And then the next thing I know, I’m being sent to all these other tests.’ ”

I had the incredible honor of interviewing West Sacramento Councilwoman Quirina Orozco about her life, work and recent Stage 4 kidney cancer diagnosis.

Orozco is an incredible woman, mother and politician who is currently serving as mayor pro tem while raising a growing family and prosecuting child abuse cases for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Her impressive résumé — she has degrees from UC Berkeley and Harvard and experience working for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office and the White House — could have made her a contender for state office. But Orozco, who grew up in Sacramento, chose to serve her community on the West Sacramento council, which as of December consists entirely of women of color.

The daughter of a Mexican American father and Filipina American mother, Orozco has been honored with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Latina Estrella Champion Award and, this year, as an Asian American Pacific Islander Change Maker by The Bee.

“She’s one of the strongest and (most) tenacious women I know,” recently elected West Sacramento City councilwoman Verna Sulpizio Hull said. “I’m absolutely holding on to her fighting this battle and winning. West Sacramento is such a better place with her.”

Opinion of the Week

“‘You are now free to move about the country.’ Well, except when the weather is bad. Or it’s Christmas. Or they have to rely on their TRS-80-era computers.” — Jack Ohman, on the nationwide meltdown of Southwest Airlines over the Christmas holiday. The snafu coincided with a terrible winter storm and stranded him in Los Angeles, along with thousands of other would-be fliers across the country.

Got thoughts? What would you like to see in this newsletter every week? Got a story tip or an opinion to tell the world? Let us know what you think about this email and our work in general by emailing us anytime via opinion@sacbee.com.

Stay dry, my friends,

Robin Epley

-
-

Latest Stories

  • McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. “My father always told me, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” McCarthy told cheering fellow Republicans. Eager to confront President Joe Biden and the Democrats, he promised subpoenas and investigations. “Now the

  • Bullet holes, burned cars in town where Guzman hid

    STORY: This is the aftermath of the shootout between Mexican security forces and gang members in the town of Jesus Maria, where Ovidio Guzman, son of jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, was captured on Thursday (January 5).There are bullet marks on walls and doors and a dozen damaged vehicles.I saw the helicopter from my house, said Blanca, a neighbor. They were shooting at my parents’ house. I think the helicopter burned all those cars. It was dangerous.Resident Jose Rios said he was told to stay indoors. "We tried to leave the house at 2 p.m. We asked permission to go out of the house with the whole family, and the officers told me no, that it was too dangerous. We left the house the next day to look for a phone signal to tell our families that we were safe." Guzman was extracted by helicopter from where he was caught and flown to Mexico City before being taken to a maximum security federal prison, said Mexico's defense minister. The arrest spurred the powerful Sinaloa Cartel to go on a rampage, setting vehicles on fire, blocking roads, and fighting security forces in and around Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa. Nineteen suspected gang members and 10 military personnel were killed. Ovidio Guzman emerged as a leader in the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the world’s foremost narcotics groups, after his father’s arrest in 2016.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Kraken sink struggling Oilers with offensive outburst

    EDMONTON — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken exploded for four consecutive goals in the second period to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Matty Beniers, Yanni Gourde, Jared McCann and Alex Wennberg also scored for the Kraken (20-12-4) who have won two games in a row. Martin Jones made 32 saves in the Seattle net. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (20-17-2) who have lost two straight and

  • Canada defeats rival U.S., advances to world junior gold-medal game against Czech Republic

    Thomas Milic is the only player on Canada's roster passed over at the NHL draft. An incredible performance Wednesday has his country one step from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 semifinal deficit in Halifax to defeat the United States 6-2 in another emotional matchup between the bitter international rivals. "Definitely the best moment of my hockey career and maybe my life,