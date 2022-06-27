Bee Opinionated: SCOTUS on guns, abortion + Sacramento nurses recount horrors of Ukraine

Robin Epley
·2 min read

I’d like to wish you a happy Sunday, but from where I sit, writing this on Friday afternoon, things look incredibly bleak. This is Robin Epley again with The Bee Editorial Board, and I am so, so tired of waking up to upsetting news.

The Supreme Court announced its anticipated decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday morning, effectively ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

Barely 10 minutes after the ruling was published, Missouri banned almost all abortions in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry similarly announced that the state’s trigger law was now in effect with the same lack of exceptions; and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said that state’s ban on abortion after the 15-week mark would be official sometime in the next, well, 15 weeks or so.

Opinion

I had the honor of writing The Bee Editorial Board’s response to the ruling, which ran in our Sunday print edition:

“Given the risks of illegal abortions as well as pregnancy, this ruling will have deadly consequences for those living in Republican-controlled states and beyond. Nor does this misogynistic decision do anything for the families and children conservatives claim to cherish. Families and children would benefit from prenatal and postnatal care, early childhood education, universal access to child care, and parental leave, not a reversal of half a century of recognition of women’s right to make decisions about their bodies.”

California has already announced its intention to become a sanctuary state for women seeking abortions, but many pregnant people across the country — and disproportionately lower-income people and women of color — lack the means to travel to California. Those are the people who will suffer the greatest and deadliest consequences of this ruling.

My colleague, Hannah Holzer, wrote about how the court’s ruling also violated her religious freedoms as a Reform Jew:

“Modern Jewish belief in abortion rights is also, however, backed by ancient teachings. According to Jewish law, life doesn’t begin at conception. This is, of course, in direct contrast with the beliefs of the Catholic Church as well as numerous other Christian denominations — religious beliefs that are not mine but which undoubtedly played a critical role in the decision to strip me of my abortion rights.”

Something that I really appreciated about Hannah’s piece mirrored my own — they both ended with the call to keep up the fight. It’s going to be a long, hard road back. But it gives me faith to see people already taking action.

SCOTUS keeps on hitting

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to strike down New York’s law restricting the right to carry guns in public doesn’t immediately affect California — but it’s just a matter of time before our law is challenged,” wrote the San Luis Obispo Tribune Editorial Board last week. “Look for gun deaths and injuries to escalate if California is required to drop a requirement that applicants for ‘concealed carry’ permits prove they have a compelling need — or ‘good cause’ — to carry a weapon outside the home.”

The Bee’s Editorial Board shared a similar sentiment with our Central Coast colleagues.

What We Saw

Metro Columnist Melinda Henneberger wrote an editorial last week about several local nurses from Mercy General Hospital who traveled to Romania and Poland in the spring to provide translation services for Ukrainian refugees. The stories they brought back are heart-wrenching, and illustrate the overwhelming horror of war, which Sacramentans must not lose sight of:

“Sacramento (nurse,) Ina Demchuk, said that most of us, here and elsewhere, ‘don’t understand how horrific it is. Literally people are starving to death in their basements.’ When the war is over, she hopes to go back and ‘help with all that’s left.’ Meanwhile, Vita Paddubna, an oncology nurse, thinks often about those she saw arriving on foot, ‘dragging the luggage that was all they had.’ She wonders about the little boy of 3 or 4 years who had become separated from his mom, whom Paddubna was able to locate, luckily.”

On a human level, Henneberger wrote, “the need in Ukraine hasn’t abated just because we no longer wake up every day hoping President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived another night.”

Opinion of the Week

“As a 17-year-old, I probably would have felt this was pretty unfair. Then again, at 17, I also felt grades, curfews and having to clean my room was unfair. At 32, I’d rather annoy the region’s teenagers en masse than see them become victims of violent crime.” — Yours truly on the California State Fair’s recent decision to turn away teenagers after 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays this year, which acknowledges the fair’s long history of violence after dark.

Got thoughts? What would you like to see in this newsletter every week? Got a story tip or an opinion to tell the world? Let us know what you think about this email and our work in general by emailing us at any time via opinion@sacbee.com.

Keep fighting,

Robin Epley

-
-
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taraji P. Henson Lashes SCOTUS At BET Awards Over Roe V. Wade Reversal: “Guns Have More Rights Than A Woman”

    Taraji P. Henson used her platform as the host of tonight’s BET Awards to speak out regarding the Supreme Court’s recent decision to reverse Roe V. Wade, a legal move paving the way to “return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives”. At least twenty states are expected to legislate some restriction to […]

  • Úlfarsson, Quintero, Clark lead Houston past Chicago 2-0

    HOUSTON (AP) — Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Steve Clark made them stand up in the Houston Dynamo's 2-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Úlfarsson picked up his second goal of the season when he found the net in the 23rd minute for Houston (6-7-3). Quintero scored in the second minute of stoppage time. Adam Lundqvist assisted on Quintero's sixth goal of the season. Clark had four saves to finish with a clean sheet. Chicago (3-8-5) outshot Houston

  • At least 22 young people die in South African tavern

    CAPE TOWN (Reuters) -South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 young people found inside a popular tavern in the coastal town of East London, provincial health officials and the presidency said on Sunday. State broadcaster SABC reported the deaths resulted from a possible stampede, but was scant on details as the exact cause of death remained unknown. The bodies will be transported to state mortuaries where relatives are expected to help identify both male and female victims, said Siyanda Manana, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape provincial health department.

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Maurice took an unusual path to becoming Florida's coach

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice’s journey toward becoming the new coach of the Florida Panthers included a fortuitous flick of the remote control, plus was aided by a college admissions department. He was watching games one night in January, a month or so after he stepped aside as coach of the Winnipeg Jets. He stumbled upon the Panthers and quickly told his wife that he was intrigued by their club. Fast forward a few weeks, and Maurice’s son got admitted to the University of Miami. It was ano

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.