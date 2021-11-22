Bee’s Best: Vote for the boys and girls Athlete of the Week for Nov. 15-20

Thirty-one athletes are nominated for The Fresno Bee’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 15-20.

The nominees are from basketball, cross country, soccer and wrestling.

Past winners: Grace Van Der Kooi of Central Valley Christian volleyball, Katelyn Goforth of Kerman volleyball, Andrew Gray of Madera water polo, Krisalynn Turman of Caruthers volleyball, Margaret Arambula of Mission Oak volleyball, Kristen Landen of Clovis West volleyball, Gabby Russell of Clovis West volleyball, Goforth again, Marissa Mendrin of Kerman volleyball, Susie Phillips of Central Valley Christian golf, Gianna Mastro of Clovis West tennis and Evan Torres of Parlier cross country.

