Bee’s Best: Which Sacramento coffee shop is the best? Vote for your favorite in our poll

Sacramento’s coffee shops have long been a strength of the food scene. We’ve long made the case that our java scene is the best on the West Coast, or at least on equal footing with cities like Portland, Seattle and San Francisco, which are more prone to grab national headlines. We leave it to you to decide the matter: Which Sacramento coffee shop is your favorite? Voting is open through noon Dec. 27. Not seeing the poll? Try turning off your ad blocker and refreshing the page.