Bee’s Best: Rocklin’s Elias Brown wins Prep of Week poll

Elias Brown arrived in the East Bay last Friday ready to work. He delivered.

The 6-foot, 220-pound senior running back for Rocklin High School needed just eight carries to inflict his damage, rushing for 228 yards and three touchdowns to propel a 41-0 victory over Antioch to move the No. 7 Thunder to 3-1.

And Brown kept on winning. He won The Bee’s Prep of the Week voting poll with more than 15,000 votes on a poll that generated nearly 40,000 total votes.

Brown showed glimpses of what he could do last season, rushing for 227 yards during a 12-1 season. He eclipsed that against Antioch and has now gone for 546 yards and five scores leading into this week’s bye week.

Rocklin caps its nonleague schedule on Sept. 23 with a home game against Glacier Park of Snohomish, Wash. before the Thunder open Sierra Foothill League action as defending champions. Brown will surely be in the mix.

“Elias had a great offseason and we’re seeing that hard work pay off,” Rocklin coach Jason Adams said. “He’s got all the tools you look for in a running back: vision, quick feet in the hole, physical at the point of contact and an explosive burst in the open field. He’s a heck of a pass protector, too.”

Nominate a Prep of the Week

Nominations are open for both boys’ and girls’ prep of the week. Nominees can be for any fall sport. For boys, email Joe Davidson at jdavidson@sacbee.com; for girls, email Jim Patrick at jpatrick@sacbee.com.